Emma Slater And Sasha Farber’s Wedding Was Officiated By Bill Engvall: Comedian Shares Photo Of The Ceremony

Emma Slater's former 'Dancing with the Stars' partner Bill Engvall is an ordained minister.

Bill Engvall recently treated Dancing with the Stars fans to a photo of Emma Slater and Sasha Farber’s March 25 wedding. The comedian known for his “Here’s your sign” catchphrase also revealed a detail about the couple’s ceremony that might surprise some fans. As reported by Entertainment Tonight, he officiated the wedding, and he has the photos to prove it.

On March 26, Bill Engvall took to Twitter to share a snapshot taken during the wedding ceremony of Dancing with the Stars pros Emma Slater and Sasha Farber. As reported by People, Engvall was Slater’s celebrity partner on Season 17 of Dancing with the Stars. The Blue Collar Comedy Tour star finished in fourth place, but he danced away with something much better than the Mirrorball Trophy: a lasting friendship. He and Slater became so close that the professional dancer asked Engvall to officiate her wedding four years after they competed together on the ABC reality series.

“What a great night. I was honored to officiate Sasha and Emma’s wedding,” Bill Envall tweeted.

His tweet included a photo of Emma Slater and Sasha Farber exchanging vows at Bella Blanca in Los Angeles as he looked on. Engvall also got to know Farber during Season 17 of Dancing with the Stars because it was the first season that the former troupe member competed as a pro. Farber was paired with Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

What a great night. I was honored to officiate Sasha and Emma's wedding. Thanks @DWTSAllAccess #happycouple pic.twitter.com/KsA9mwWQBb — Bill Engvall (@billengvall) March 26, 2018

Bill Engvall shared some additional photos of the wedding on his Facebook page, including one that captured the moment that Sasha Farber first saw his bride walking down the aisle. Some of Engvall’s followers responded to the photos by expressing surprise at the comedian’s revelation that he’s a minister.

During a 2017 interview with the Billings Gazette, Engvall explained that he turned to religion to help him deal with life on the road. He saw it as a healthy alternative to drinking all day, something that some entertainers do to cope with boredom and loneliness.

“You can either end up in the ditch or find God,” Engvall said. “He took me in. Something my fans might not know is I’m an ordained minister.”

During an interview for the Brink of Midnight Podcast, Bill Engvall said that he realized that becoming a minister was one of the most important things he’s ever done in his life when he heard a voice speak to him one night. He believes it was the voice of God.

“Now you’re doing what I want you to do,” it said.

According to Engvall, becoming a minister has given his comedy new purpose. It also comes with the added perk of being able to officiate friends’ weddings.

Bill Engvall, his wife Gail, and Emma Slater Rachel Murray / Getty Images

The minister who loves making people laugh isn’t the only one sharing wedding photos on social media. Emma Slater also took to Instagram to give fans a good look at her lace Rivini wedding dress and Sasha Farber’s black and white tuxedo.

“We are beyond excited to wake up this morning as Mr & Mrs Farber! I’m so overwhelmed right now, I know I’ll share more photos but for now I just wanted to thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts for all your kind and beautiful messages of love,” Emma wrote. “Yesterday was hands down the best day of my life, I’m married to the man of my dreams.”

Bill Engvall wasn’t the only former Dancing with the Stars competitor who scored an invite to Emma Slater and Sasha Farber’s wedding. Slater’s Season 25 partner, Property Brothers star Drew Scott, was in attendance, as was NFL star Rashad Jennings. The former New York Giants running back helped Slater win her first Mirrorball Trophy during Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars. Sasha Farber reportedly invited his Season 23 partner, Little Women: LA star Terra Jolé.