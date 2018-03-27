‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bill’s Shooter Revealed With Big Twist, Liam Saw Dad’s Proposal To Steffy

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Liam (Scott Clifton) may be Bill’s real shooter. He may not have realized it yet because he was showing signs of amnesia, but he may have shot his father that night. Daytime Confidential also mentioned that someone will come forward and confess to the shooting — perhaps it could be Liam.

Liam’s Strange Memory Flashes

Liam accidentally bumped his head on a tree branch while on his way to Bill’s (Don Diamont) house where Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) was waiting and preparing dinner for him. While walking, it appears that he hit his head hard and the bump triggered strange memory flashbacks.

The flashes that he saw shocked even himself because it seems that he witnessed his own father’s proposal to his wife, Steffy. Seeing how his own father went down on his knees to ask his wife to be his partner, Liam must have been totally enraged that he could do anything, even if it’s something awfully bad.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers show that Liam does not have a clear memory of what exactly happened on that fateful night when Bill was shot. But with the flashback, Liam was slowly putting the pieces of the puzzle together. He now believes that he could be the real culprit of Bill’s shooting incident.

The Revelation

Liam realized that he was there when Bill proposed to Steffy. He was standing near the door when he saw his father declaring his love to his daughter-in-law.

Based on Liam’s flashbacks, while he was seething with anger, he followed Dollar Bill to his home. The Bold and the Beautiful promo teased that the next scene would have been the time when Bill was shot, and if it was really Liam’s doing, the great shock and his anger might have blacked out his sanity and memory so he was not aware of what he was doing.

Liam will have a hard time processing what he just discovered and he will struggle as he tries to figure out what he should do. The B&B spoilers reveal that he will tell everything to Hope (Annika Noelle) and she will support the man she loves.

Although Liam is now convinced that he’s the gunman, he still does not have all the facts to support this wild assumption. However, if he will be proven guilty, Steffy is likely to side with him and would ask Bill to just let his offense slide.

Saving Ridge

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Liam may decide to come clean and tell Bill that he is the gunman. He will also ask his father to clear Ridge’s name so he can be acquitted of the crime, that they now both know, he did not commit.

As mentioned in Soap Hub, Steffy asked Liam to help save Ridge but even without her pleas, it is likely that Liam would still do what he can to set him free.

In the end, Bill will have to make a very difficult decision. Will he tell the cops that it was his own son, Liam, who shot him?

Finally, there could still be a reversal since it is possible that Liam may recall more things about the incident. When this happens, the identity of the shooter could still change and more shocking details could emerge.