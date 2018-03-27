Austin Wyatt Rollins Shot Himself In The Head Contrary To Reports That The Great Mills Resource Officer Did

Austin Wyatt Rollins turned his gun on himself when confronted by the Great Mills High School resource officer.

Austin Wyatt Rollins reportedly took his own life after shooting his ex-girlfriend last week at Great Mills High School in Maryland. The 17-year-old shot himself in the head when confronted by the school resource officer. Earlier reports claimed that the officer had taken Rollins down, but the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has updated that narrative.

The Baltimore Sun reported that on March 20, Rollins entered the school at approximately 7:52 a.m. just after parking his car. Five minutes later, he walked up to 16-year-old Jaelynn Willey and fired one shot into her head. Rollins proceeded to walk the halls until he was confronted by Deputy First Class Officer Blaine Gaskill.

Rollins and Gaskill fired their weapons simultaneously, but Gaskill’s bullet struck the teen’s gun. Rollins had shot himself in the head. The teen was pronounced dead after being transported to University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center the same morning.

Willey’s gunshot wound proved to be fatal. The Baltimore Sun also reported that the young woman was placed on life support after the tragic incident. But Willey was declared brain dead and the family made the decision to take her off the machine. She was pronounced dead hours later on Thursday.

Jose Luis Magana / AP Images

A third student, who was injured by the same bullet that struck Willey, survived the shooting. Fourteen-year-old Desmond Barnes suffered a wound to his leg but has since been released from the hospital. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has released the boy’s 911 call transcript, which revealed that he hid in a classroom until EMS workers arrived. Willey was lying on the floor bleeding right outside the door, Barnes told them.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing as authorities work to find out how Austin Wyatt Rollins gained access to the 9-millimeter Glock pistol that is said to belong to the teen’s father. The gun was owned legally. Investigators are also looking into whether or not Rollins threatened to commit the crime via social media or by other means in advance of the shooting.

A public service will be held in Willey’s honor on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department in addition to a visitation and prayer service in the afternoon. Students are currently on spring break and will return to school on Monday, April 2.