Science Guy Nick Uhas Enlists YouTubers CaptainSparklez And Smosh Crew To Test Out Liquid Sand Pool [Video]

The Nickipedia star and former ‘Big Brother 15’ houseguest recently threw an unusual pool party in his backyard to celebrate his biggest project of the year with several YouTubers as guests, including the Pocket.Watch Challenge Squad.

In a prior video, Nick had played around with the idea when he created a small liquid sand machine in a plastic container. But Nick was not satisfied with the size and was on a quest to go bigger – so big, in fact, that he envisioned several people taking a dunk in the sand concoction at the same time as if they were sitting in a pool of undulating water. It took a massive amount of time and effort, but Nick and the Nickipedia crew were able to make his vision a reality in his own backyard.

The resulting liquid sand pool that Nick created was so intriguing that famed YouTuber Jordan Maron, better known as CaptainSparklez, the Smosh Squad, and personalities from YouTube channel Pocket.Watch were eager to try the enormous thing out.

As Nick notes in the Nickipedia video featuring the liquid sand pool, the liquid sand machine turned out to be a prototype of sorts so he could learn how it worked. Nick gives credit to fellow YouTuber Mark Rober for offering viewers of his channel the “crucial elements” that made the liquid sand pool possible.

Nick took that key data and, with help from his Nickipedians, drilled over 6,000 holes in about 268 feet of copper, dug out an area in his backyard for the pool, made a base and filled it with sand, and connected numerous nitrogen cylinders via tubes beneath the sand to the structure.

As Nick explains, when the nitrogen is blasted into the sand pool, the force of it coming up “is equaling the downward force of the gravitational force on each particle of sand and that’s what makes the sand flow” and operate somewhat like water.

It is evident when viewing the video footage that fun is had by all as Nick and the other YouTubers take sand dives into the pool, find themselves periodically encased in sand when the nitrogen is turned off, and eventually realize that sand is uncomfortably stuck in every nook and cranny of their clothing and bodies.

That did not deter any of the sand revelers from taking continual dips into the pool and effortlessly bouncing balls in the nitrogen waves as they seemed to find Nick’s creation fascinating and like nothing they’d experienced before.

Be on the lookout for more of Nick’s exciting scientific experiments, which can be seen on his Nickipedia YouTube channel. You can also check out some of his other videos, like the very cool “How I Got a Free iMac Computer: Science of Making Money.”