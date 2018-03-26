‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Theresa Returns With Information That Could Change Everything

Does Theresa hold the key to Brady's future?

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley) will return to Salem in May. With Theresa’s homecoming right around the corner, DOOL fans can’t help but wonder how it will all play out when she comes home to find that life has greatly changed in her absence.

According to a March 25 report by TV Overmind, when Theresa makes her way back to town, many Salem citizens will be surprised. However, no one will be more shocked to see Theresa than her former fiance Brady Black (Eric Martsolf). Theresa and Brady have a complicated past, but they were very much in love and planning their wedding when she was forced to leave town. As many Days of Our Lives fans will remember, Theresa lied to Brady and told him she didn’t want to be a wife and a mother. Instead, she wanted to lead her former party girl lifestyle. In actuality, Theresa left town to work for the ISA in hopes of busting a dangerous drug dealer.

When Theresa comes home she’ll likely immediately go running to the Kiriakis mansion to find Brady and their son, Tate. However, she will be stunned when she sees what has become of Brady. He’s drinking again and has become a bitter shell of his former self. In addition, Brady has also fallen in love with Theresa’s sister, Eve Donovan. The report reveals that Theresa will come home with news that will change Brady’s life. It’s currently unclear to Days of Our Lives fans what that news may be, but any number of situations could play out.

Theresa may tell Brady the truth about where she’s been, and he will be forced to choose between which Donovan sister he wants to be with. In addition, Theresa could be greatly changed as well or might even find herself in a new relationship. However, the biggest challenge might be sharing custody of little Tate. Days of Our Lives fans could see Theresa return to Salem to find Brady’s new outlook on life alarming and try to sue him for custody of their young son.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.