Meghan Markle’s Past Job Explains Why She Has Handwriting That Seems Picture Perfect

Meghan Markle's previous part time job with a Paper Source store explains her picture perfect handwriting.

As most people are aware, Meghan Markle did not have to write her own wedding invitations for her upcoming nuptials to Prince Harry, but if the former Suits actress had wanted to, her handwriting is certainly picture perfect. It turns out that this perfection stems from a previous part time job that Markle had while she was going on auditions, and preparing for her career in Hollywood.

According to People Magazine, from 2004 to 2005, Meghan Markle actually worked for a Paper Source store in Beverly Hills, California. The CEO of Paper Source, Winnie Park, revealed that the former actress worked for the company part-time, where she taught classes in calligraphy, as well as book-binding, and gift wrapping. Markle would apparently work with a group of customers and lead a two-hour class instructing them in how to properly write using calligraphy. Plus, when she was not at work at Paper Source, she was also working as a freelance calligrapher, and even did the invitations for the 2005 wedding of Robin Thicke to Paula Patton.

It should come as no surprise to fans of Meghan Markle that she has a passion for calligraphy, since she once wrote about loving handwritten notes when she ran her lifestyle blog. At the time, she explained that she believes writing notes by hand is a “lost art form.” She even shared that when her dad wrote her a letter after she had booked her first pilot for television, she kept it because the idea of someone taking the time to use pen and paper to share their thoughts “is really special.”

Meghan Markle has a talent with her elegant use of Calligraphy – but it is tricky for us Graphologists! What do you think? pic.twitter.com/rcE5jZsE9O — Graphology (@BAOGraphology) December 3, 2017

Winnie Park also explained that at Paper Source, they screen their potential employees for their creativity, and Meghan Markle was the kind of person who “really enjoys the creative aspects of the job, who enjoys helping people and also someone who enjoys making creative projects come to life.” As someone who is creative and appreciates the art of handwriting, it makes sense that Markle has also talked in the past about being a “big fan of custom stationary,” and how it can make a very special gift for friends.

While Meghan Markle did not have to write up her own wedding invitations, this does not mean she will not have the chance to use her calligraphy background. Whether this means writing personal invitations to those closest to her and Prince Harry, or even sending thank you letters after the fact, it is likely that Markle’s picture perfect handwriting will be on display at some point.