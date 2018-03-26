Stormy Daniels Interview: Donald Trump Made Me Watch ‘Shark Week’

'He is obsessed with sharks. Terrified of sharks,' says the adult film actress.

Donald Trump made Stormy Daniels watch “Shark Week” during their alleged 2006 affair, the adult-film actress said in her Sunday night 60 Minutes interview, adding that the president is “terrified of sharks,” the Washington Post is reporting.

A year after the alleged affair, back in July of 2007, Daniels (real name Stephanie Gregory Clifford) was at the Beverly Hills Hotel when she and Donald Trump crossed paths. The two had kept in touch since the alleged 2006 affair, according to Bustle, and Trump had invited Daniels to his room for a “business meeting” to discuss the possibility of her appearing on Celebrity Apprentice.

After knocking on the door and being invited in, Stormy found out that the business meeting was going to have to wait: Trump was watching TV and he was “glued,” refusing to do anything until the documentary he was watching was over.

“I remember arriving, and he was watching ‘Shark Week.’ He made me sit and watch an entire documentary about shark attacks.”

The pair would then go on to watch shark documentaries for the next for hours, never once discussing business or having sex.

Daniels had said previously that Trump is “obsessed” with sharks and “terrified” of them.

“He was like, ‘I donate to all these charities and I would never donate to any charity that helps sharks. I hope all the sharks die.'”

To be fair to Trump, says the Washington Post, “Shark Week’s” power to draw in viewers cannot be understated. Since debuting two decades ago, the week of shark-related content has drawn in hundreds of millions of viewers and solidified the channel’s reputation as a fixture of even the most basic of cable and satellite TV packages.

Sorry folks, I’m just not a fan of sharks – and don’t worry, they will be around long after we are gone. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2013

In case you were wondering, you can watch a clip of the very episode of “Shark Week” that supposedly had Trump glued to the TV that night, and it will even be embedded right below this paragraph. It’s called Ocean of Fear: Worst Shark Attack Ever.

You can thank the New York Daily News for doing the research. Looking over TV records from a decade ago, the paper determined that Trump and Daniels would have been watching the Discovery Channel on the night of Sunday, July 29, 2007, when the documentary first aired, between 9-11 p.m. Eastern and Pacific Time.

Meanwhile, the internet has responded predictably, according to Bustle, with several Twitter users cracking wise at the president’s expense.

it’s very believable that donald trump forces people to watch shark week — Kevin Robillard (@PoliticoKevin) March 25, 2018

crap Donnie ruined Shark Week — Jason Patt (@Bulls_Jay) March 25, 2018

You can read the full transcript of Stormy Daniels’ 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper here.