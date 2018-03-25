Watch Duke Vs. Kansas 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, Channels, & Odds

Two teams with NCAA Championship history square off for a spot in the 2018 Final Four.

Two powerhouse teams will collide when fans watch Duke vs. Kansas live streaming online and televised game coverage Sunday night. These are the two highest-seeds from the Midwest region which gives the potential for an epic battle over a Final Four spot. Coach Mike Krzyzewski and Bill Self will bring their best gameplans as a game against either Villanova or Texas Tech is next. Both of these storied college basketball teams are looking to add another banner to multiple banners hanging up at their respective schools. Here’s the latest game preview with the point spread, total, start time, TV channel, and how to watch Kansas vs. Duke live streaming online.

As reported by ESPN, this game will have the lower-seeded Duke Blue Devils (29-7) as favored by 3.5 points, with their moneyline price at -170, while the No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks (30-7) are +145 underdogs. The points total for the two teams is at 157 points for over/under bettors. The spread may favor Duke mostly due to their projected level of talent in the lineup. Four of their players could end up heading to the first-round of this summer’s NBA Draft including two potential top 10 picks in Marvin Bagley III and Wendell Carter.

Devonte’ Graham has 273 assists this season – just six helpers shy of breaking Cedric Hunter’s single-season program record of 278 set in 1986 #KUbball pic.twitter.com/bRT8QXgMex — Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) March 25, 2018

However, the Jayhawks have All-America point guard Devonte’ Graham leading the way, as well as what appears to be a now healthy center in Udoka Azubuike, who originally had an MCL sprain. He posted 14 points and 11 rebounds for the double-double in Kansas’ 80-76 win over Clemson a few days ago.

The Blue Devils also won a close battle with the Syracuse Orange in their Sweet Sixteen game, 69-65. Marvin Bayley III had 22 points in the contest as he continues to show why he could be among the top three picks in the NBA Draft. Today’s winner moves on to the Final Four, a familiar spot for both teams, as they have a combined eight championships between them.

#MarchMadness Elite 8: ???? Duke v. Kansas

???? Sunday

???? CenturyLink Center

⏰ 5:05 ET

???? CBS pic.twitter.com/Vva8fEK2ut — Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) March 24, 2018

Sunday’s Duke Blue Devils vs. Kansas Jayhawks matchup has a scheduled start time of 5:05 p.m. Eastern Time. Fans can watch live coverage of this game via their CBS channel on cable, satellite, or over-the-air antennae television. There is live streaming available for cable and satellite subscribers by logging into the NCAA.com website or compatible apps available for iOS, Android, and other devices.

For other viewers without access to TV or these live feed options, there are still a few ways to watch the Duke vs. Kansas game live streaming online. One of those is signing up for a free trial of CBS All-Access which includes live and on-demand content. Other options include signing up for a free trial or offer for a channel streaming service. More details are available through Sling.com, DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue, and YouTube TV websites.