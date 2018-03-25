What's the difference between Thor and Star-Lord? One's a man and the other is just a dude.

As Avengers: Infinity War heads closer to the big screen, Marvel Studios has been teasing fans with trailers and official movie posters. But recently at the 2018 Kids Choice Awards, the first full clip from Avengers: Infinity War went public.

According to Screen Rant, the third and fourth Avengers movies will have a narrative thread connecting nearly all the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchises. As seen in the clip below, it appears to take place after the events in Thor: Ragnarok. Thor is floating in space when he lands on the windshield of a ship piloted by the Guardians of the Galaxy. When the Guardians bring him in, Gamora examines him and is impressed by his muscles. Drax goes on to describe Thor as a “man,” whereas Star-Lord is just a “dude.” Mantis, portrayed by Pom Klementieff, then wakes up Thor from his sleep, and the rather disoriented God of Thunder asks, “Who the hell are you guys?” The short footage was first shown at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, in 2017, but it’s the first time a full copy of the clip was made available online, Comicbook reported.

Avengers: Infinity War directors Anthony and Joe Russo previously said that the Guardians of the Galaxy will play a “great role” in the film. He went on to drop a few Avengers: Infinity War spoilers, saying the ensemble film has a lot of different characters, each of which deals with their own issues. As for Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill, there’s that conflict of whether he will set foot back on Earth or not.

A scene from 'AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR' has been shown at the Kids’ Choice Awards. (Source: @candiceswest) pic.twitter.com/KxT0OIMN27 — Comic Fade (@ComicFade) March 25, 2018

On the other hand, fans will see the “new Thor” in Avengers: Infinity War. Chris Hemsworth’s Thor has evolved throughout the MCU and Thor: Ragnarok was a massive game changer for the character. It showed a more vibrant, more hilarious Thor, as opposed to his earlier days the MCU.

For Avengers: Infinity War, Hemsworth personally told the Russo Brothers not to write him as the “old Thor” since there’s a “new Thor now,” according to Cinema Blend.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Taika Waititi’s take on the Thor: Ragnarok redeemed the franchise by injecting comedy into the dialogue and arming the movie with a solid soundtrack like Iron Man. Moving forward with Infinity War, Hemsworth wanted to make sure that Thor retains the physical and emotional changes the character went through in Ragnarok.

Avengers: Infinity War will hit theaters on April 27, 2018.