‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Theresa May Bring Trouble Back To Salem

Theresa's return to Salem could get very messy.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley) is set to make her big return to Salem in May, and fans can’t wait to see what kind of drama she’ll bring with her. As many DOOL viewers will remember, Theresa was often the cause of controversy in Salem. However, by the time she left town she had gone through some big changes. Now that she is on her way back, fans want to know if she’ll return to her wicked ways.

According to a March 24 report by Soap Hub, Theresa Donovan’s return to Salem is sure to have viewers buzzing. The character is known for being a bit of a troublemaker and has cooked up some wild schemes in her days. However, after she became a mother to her son, Tate, she and Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) began to build a real life together. The couple even planned to walk down the aisle together before Theresa’s past came back to haunt her. Days of our Lives fans then watched as Theresa was forced to lie to Brady, leave town, and help the ISA catch a dangerous drug dealer.

Now that Theresa is on her way back home, she’s sure to be shocked when she finds out what has been happening in her absence, especially when it comes to Brady and her sister, Eve. As many Days of our Lives fans know, Brady plotted against Eve and wanted to take over her shares of Titan and Basic Black. Brady decided to seduce Eve and trick her into marrying him. However, Brady actually did fall in love with Eve, but may have lost his chance when she found out about his original plan.

Thousands of Days of our Lives fans recently took a poll online, and the majority of those viewers believe that when Theresa returns to Salem, she’ll be back to her sneaky and scheming self, especially when she finds out that her sister has moved in on Brady. However, others believe that Theresa will continue her kindhearted streak and throw herself into parenting little Tate. It seems that only time will tell how Theresa will react when she comes home.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.