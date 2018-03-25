Kim Kardashian Flaunts Tiny Waist In Bra Top, Spandex Shorts In Instagram Pic: Fans Mock Photoshop Blooper

Kim Kardashian participated in the March For Our Lives protest, capturing her efforts on social media with a photo that got so roasted that the Instagram queen disabled comments.

Kim Kardashian loves a chance to flaunt that tiny waist, which she’s shared with fans is a mere 24 inches. So Kardashian pulled on a pair of her favorite spandex biker shorts, topped them with a bra top, and celebrated the “Let’s March” protest against gun violence with a photo and caption on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian Cheers ‘Let’s March’ Event On Instagram: Fans’ Jeers Get Harsh

While Kim appeared, as always, stunningly slender, fans paid more attention to an obvious sign that she had used Photoshop than they did to her message or her figure. Kardashian got mocked so much by her followers for the Photoshop fail that she turned off her fans’ ability to post comments, pointed out Cosmopolitan.

The photo opportunity occurred during Kim’s visit to Washington, D.C., for the “Let’s March” event. Kim posed in her bra top and cycling shorts for the paparazzi, and she also shared the photo on Instagram. But the difference between photos shared by the paparazzi and Kardashian revealed what Cosmo pointed out qualified as an “epic Photoshop fail.”

This isn’t the first time that a member of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians (KUWTK) clan has gotten roasted for using Photoshop. Kylie Jenner once seemed to have a leg missing in an obvious photo-editing software blooper, while Kendall Jenner got jeered for what looked like bent walls due to an overuse of Photoshop. But Kim got so harshly judged by her fans that she may have become the first KUWTK diva to cope by turning off comments.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West took their oldest child, North West, to the protest against gun violence. Hoo-Me.com / MediaPunch / AP Images

Before Kim Kardashian made those rude comments vanish by turning off the comment feature on Instagram, fans pointed out the strange curvy pavement and the squashed car as evidence that, as one follower wrote, “this is obviously edited.”

The object in the right corner, in particular, earned its share of hilarity. Some fans thought it looked like an oversized bug, while one thought it appeared to be a spaceship. However, the paparazzi photos of Kardashian in that position revealed that it was just an ordinary car rather than a vehicle that had flown to Earth from another planet.

Kim Kardashian’s Photoshop Fail Gets More Attention Than Her Participation In March

Kim wasn’t the only celebrity to head to the March For Our Lives gathering in Washington. Yahoo estimated that about 1 million individuals, including celebrities such as the KUWTK queen, joined together to protest gun violence in schools. But when it came to attracting attention for their participation on social media, Kardashian won the dubious honors of being the celebrity who got attention for her use of Photoshop rather than her participation in a worthy cause.

“[Kim Kardashian’s] Instagram post about her attendance ended up being more talked about that her appearance at the rally itself, after fans spotted a massive Photoshop fail.”

In addition to sharing the photo of her participation in the rally, Kim turned to Twitter to express her views. She expressed her appreciation for the opportunity to participate with two members of her family, her husband and her 4-year-old daughter.

I’m so happy I got to share this moment with these two ❤️❤️ . I hope North remembers this forever pic.twitter.com/wJRRAvW9tC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2018

In addition to Kim, the March For Our Lives rally attracted celebrities ranging from George Clooney to Paul McCartney, reported CNN via The Cut. High school students who lost friends in the horrific Florida shooting led the rally. Kanye West accompanied Kardashian, while Amal Clooney was with George.

Other celebrities included Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon, Common, and Demi Lovato. Glenn Close and Cher came together to join the march, as did Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt, who were among the performers in Washington.