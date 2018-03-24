Colton Haynes’ Mom Dies Of Liver Complications, Heartbroken Actor Says He Is In ‘State Of Shock’

On Friday, March 23, Colton Haynes shared the heartbreaking news of his mother’s passing. According to People, Colton’s mom, Dana Haynes, died one month after the actor revealed her desperate battle with advanced cirrhosis of the liver and kidney failure.
Colton Haynes took to Instagram on Friday night to announce the tragic news to his fans. Calling his mom his best friend and love of his life, the 29-year-old actor also admitted that he is currently in a “state of shock.”
“Today I lost my best friend, the love of my life…my momma,” the actor wrote.
“Words can’t express how incredible this woman was. I have so many things to say but I’m in a state of shock. I will always love you momma. RIP my angel.”
Back in February, Colton posted a photo of his beloved mom lying on the hospital bed. The Arrow star revealed that his mother had been diagnosed with advanced cirrhosis of the liver and kidney failure and urgently need a liver transplant. Without a new liver, her condition was said to be terminal. Unfortunately, Dana’s doctors told them that she couldn’t afford to wait for a new liver and should instead focus on improving her quality of life.
My mom, Dana, always loves to laugh. Even when her liver & kidney doctors gave us the worst news you could get, my mom looked at us and said, "The best thing to do in these situations is to laugh." She then chuckled so loud you could hear it to the other end of the hospital. That's my mom. Shes funny, bull headed, & strong. My mom has been in and out of the hospital since January. After multiple tests we found out she actually has advanced cirrhosis of the liver & kidney failure. A diagnosis that can be cured with a liver transplant.. however..that bad news I mentioned before was that she doesn't have that much time to wait for a new liver. The doctors suggested that we now focus on my mother's quality of life rather than quantity of life. It's heartbreaking. My strong mother has always been the anchor of this family and our best friend. Now we're being forced to say goodbye to her. So with that horrible news from "Dr. Doom" (a name my mom came up for him) my family has set up steps to make mom comfortable. We set up in home hospice care so she can be home with her boyfriend, Gary, and her beloved cat, Fasa. Hospice care is covered by my moms insurance 100%. As well as nurses visits on a "need be" basis. A personal in home nurse that can be there 24/7, however, is not covered and would need to be paid out of pocket. My siblings and family are spread out around the country and world. We've been taking turns flying out when we can to help but it's not enough. My brother wanted to do his part to help with the expense of hiring a full time nurse & guess what…the gofundme goal has been reached to pay for Amity Home Care in Hemet California! Now that the goal has been reached…every single penny we raise over the goal from today on will be donated to the American Liver Foundation to help others who are going through this horrible disease. It would mean the world to my family & I if we could make a massive donation to this incredible organization. Thank y'all for listening & sending all the love to my beautiful momma. Donation link in my bio ❤❤❤
“The doctors suggested that we now focus on my mother’s quality of life rather than quantity of life. It’s heartbreaking,” Colton wrote at the time.
Colton and his siblings had previously set up a GoFundMe page to help fund their mother’s hospice care expenses. The Haynes family reached their target amount, and Colton shared that they’ve decided to donate whatever extra money they’ve collected to the American Liver Foundation to raise awareness on the disease.
Many fans and friends have reached out to Colton Haynes during this sad time. According to Hollywood Life, several celebrities have extended their support to the Teen Wolf actor by expressing their condolences through Colton’s IG post, including Paul W. Downs, Amelia Gray Hamlin, and Michael Turchin. Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale also reportedly responded to comfort her friend and wrote, “Colton… She was beautiful. I’m so very sorry friend.”
Colton often shared photos of his mother on Instagram and praised her for being supportive of his endeavors. In October last year, Colton married his partner, Four Seasons artistic director Jeff Leatham in front of their friends and family. Their star-studded wedding was attended by lots of Hollywood stars and was even officiated by Kris Jenner. According to People, Colton walked down the aisle with his mother.