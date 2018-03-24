Jim Carrey Creates New Cartoon That Looks Like Donald Trump And Stormy Daniels Having Sex

Carrey has a new controversial painting ahead of Stormy's "60 Minutes" interview.

Jim Carrey has posted another one of his political cartoon creations and this time it looks like he’s created a painting of Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels having sex. Carrey titled his piece, “Fifty Shades of Decay” which is an obvious pun on the Fifty Shades of Grey series of erotic books and movies. In the piece, you can see an illustration of a man and woman in the throes of an intimate encounter. The man in the painting is depicted with Trump’s signature hairstyle. The painting also has the US presidential seal superimposed onto it, in the lower center of the piece.

This isn’t the first time that the actor, best known for his comedic work, has posted his political artwork. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Carrey recently posted a “portrait” of a woman who many believe was supposed to be, White House Press Secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous!” Carrey wrote in the caption. He has not explicitly stated that this illustration is meant to portray Huckabee Sanders. But, on its website, Fox News claimed that Carrey received backlash for “apparently” depicting her in a “terrifyingly garish light.”

This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous! pic.twitter.com/MeYLTy1pqb — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 17, 2018

Carrey’s political artwork has not been limited to people who currently work in The White House. He has also drawn a cartoon of Facebook’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg and captioned it with a 2004 quote from Zuckerberg when he said, ” They trust me, dumb f*cks!” As Newsweek notes, this was apparently a response to the Cambridge Analytica scandal which implicates Facebook in the unauthorized use of millions of users’ info by a company reportedly connected to the Trump presidential campaign.

You could speculate that Carrey may have released this new drawing because the Stormy Daniels 60 Minutes interview is coming upon Sunday. Daniels, an adult film actress whose real name is Stephanie Clifford will sit down with Anderson Cooper in her first full sit-down interview. During her appearance, she’s expected to discuss her alleged affair with Donald Trump and the legal hijinks that have subsequently ensued from both sides. Yesterday, Clifford’s lawyer, Michael Avenatti, tweeted a picture of a CD in a safe with a caption that hints there could be a bombshell revelation during the much-anticipated interview.

Whatever happens, the interview will probably deliver even more artistic inspiration to Jim Carrey.