We Know Josiah Duggar And Lauren Swanson’s Wedding Date, But Where Will The ‘Counting On’ Stars Wed?

Wedding planning is in full swing for Duggar and Swanson, but it looks like there is still a lot to be decided about the couple’s big day.

The Duggar family has so much going on these days that it can be hard for Counting On fans to keep up. Joy-Anna just gave birth to her first baby, while Jinger and Joseph’s wife Kendra are expecting babies this summer. But, the current fascination is with the newly-engaged Josiah Duggar and his 18-year-old bride-to-be Lauren Swanson. The newest Counting On couple has revealed their wedding date, but fans want to know more details.

Wedding planning is in full swing for Duggar and Swanson, but it looks like there is still a lot to be decided about the couple’s big day. However, based on prior Duggar weddings, it’s probably safe to say that Duggar and Swanson will get married in an Arkansas church.

Josiah’s older sister Jill married Derick Dillard at the Cross Church in Springdale, Arkansas, while Jessa married Ben Seewald at the First Baptist Church of Bentonville. Then, Jinger married Jeremy Vuolo at Cathedral of the Ozarks at John Brown University in Siloam Springs.

According to Romper, the list goes on, but all of the Duggar children have tied the knot in an Arkansas church. So, it’s safe to assume Josiah and his bride-to-be will do the same; it’s just not yet known which church they will choose.

Josiah and his fiancée announced their engagement earlier this month on the Duggar family website after just six weeks of courting, but they did reveal that their families have been friends for years.

“We have known Lauren and her family for a very long time and have seen how she has grown in her knowledge and understanding of the Lord. She is a wonderful, caring, compassionate young lady, full of zeal for Christ. We are very thankful for her. We pray that their lives together will be full of joy and happiness and that God will use their lives for His service,” the family wrote.

TLC has not yet announced if they will feature the upcoming wedding on Counting On, but the Duggar kids’ big life moments are the focus of the show. So, it is more than likely that the couple will exchange vows in front of the camera.

Fans did have the chance to see Swanson and her family many years ago when they joined the Duggars for a dinner party during a 2010 episode of 19 Kids & Counting.

Josiah and his bride have a lot in common, with Swanson coming from a large family herself – her mom currently expecting baby number nine – and they both received their education via homeschooling.

The 21-year-old proposed to Swanson at the exact same spot where her parents got engaged because he wanted to make the moment as special for her as possible.

According to their registry on The Knot, the couple will be getting married on Tuesday, August 28th.

Watch Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson fall in love on new episodes of Counting On, Monday nights on TLC.