Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Rumors: Fingerprint Sensor Will Be In-Display Unlike Note 8, According To ‘BGR’

After speculation that there may not be a fingerprint sensor under the display, a new report says otherwise.

There are new Samsung Galaxy Note 9 rumors which suggest a fingerprint sensor will actually be integrated into the device display, despite previous reports to the contrary. That could be a huge success for Samsung as they look to compete with the newest Apple iPhones and Chinese competitors like Huawei in the smartphone space. While it could come at a high cost to Samsung it could also help them with staying in the competition. Here are the latest details on why it’s now believed the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will have this feature built in the display and what advantages or disadvantages it provides.

Not long ago, BGR reported that analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had said not to expect the Galaxy Note 9’s fingerprint sensor under the display. On Thursday morning, a report from BGR‘s Chris Smith indicated that despite those previous plans to not have the sensor in-display, the word now is that Samsung is moving forward with the feature positioned there. Smith cites a report from Korea Herald where a source told them that the feature will be part of the phone’s design, as the final design decision is just about wrapped up ahead of the Note 9’s summer release.

Everything remains full steam ahead for Samsung as the company confirms radical new Galaxy Note 9 shortly after Galaxy S9 releasehttps://t.co/Std56aeG2t pic.twitter.com/JUhCcqYt8B — Forbes (@Forbes) March 19, 2018

With regards to the fingerprint sensor, a source told The Herald:

“Samsung Display has prepared three or four solutions for Samsung Electronics to embed the fingerprint sensor inside of the main display, and both are seriously considering one of the solutions. The delay in deciding on the final concept for the Note 9 is due to the work in adopting the in-display fingerprint sensor. A final decision on adoption of the technology will be made by this month.”

It’s also mentioned in the report from The Herald that putting the fingerprint sensor in the display is complex and expensive to do. The technology is said to cost more than Apple’s Face ID cameras do, but Samsung feels the price is justified and shouldn’t hurt them as they look to compete with Chinese competitors in the smartphone space. These competitors include Huawei which released the Mate 10 high-end phones last October. The regular models had fingerprint sensor technology on the front with the Pro or “Porsche” models featuring the technology on the back.

The current version of the smartphone is the Galaxy Note 8 which was unveiled back in August of 2017. It features the fingerprint scanner next to the rear camera along with facial and iris recognition. However, the Galaxy Note 9 rumors indicate that putting the fingerprint sensor under the display will also allow Samsung to use a larger battery inside the phone. It also could make using the sensor more convenient for Note 9 owners.

As TechRadar noted in their report, the new smartphone won’t be a huge redesign upgrade from the Note 8 but it will be larger and feature mostly spec updates. It’s also expected to have an expensive price tag with the website estimating $929 as the starting cost for the Galaxy Note 9.

The new Samsung Galaxy Note 9 phones are anticipated for an August 2018 release.