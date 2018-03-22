Kate Middleton’s Jewelry Won’t Upstage Meghan Markle’s At Royal Wedding, Says Expert

Kate Middleton is set to give birth to her third child in the coming weeks, but she also has another big date on her royal calendar: the royal wedding. The Duchess of Cambridge will be attending the wedding of her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, and his bride-to-be, Meghan Markle, which is set to take place on Saturday, March 19, at Windsor Castle in England.

While everyone has been focused on what Meghan Markle will be wearing, some are also excited to see Duchess Kate, who will be attending the big day just weeks after she gives birth. Many people are wondering what the Duchess will choose to wear to the wedding — and whether or not she and Prince William will bring their newborn his or her uncle’s special day, of course.

Moreover, many are curious about the Duchess of Cambridge’s accessories, wondering if she will wear diamonds and how extravagant her jewelry will be. Of course, Duchess Kate won’t wear anything to upstage the bride, which is exactly what Jewelry Editor & Stylist Tanya Dukes told Inquisitr. Dukes gave us an exclusive peek into how Duchess Kate might choose to accessorize on the day of the royal wedding.

While no one can say for sure what Kate’s plans are for the March 19 soiree, one thing seems pretty much guaranteed, Middleton will be dressed to the nines — and she will more than likely be wearing diamond accessories.

“She will certainly opt for diamond accessories – not only because the Royals love diamond jewelry, but the significance of diamonds is also quite fitting… For high-profile events, Kate often dips into diamond jewelry from the Royal family’s collection—jewelry that is precious, timeless and has ties to the Windsors’ heritage. Kate favors earrings, especially pendant styles with a little movement. A likely option for her to wear is a pair that she’s borrowed from the Queen on several occasions before – most recently worn to a gala at Kensington Palace on November 7, 2017. This glittering pair of earrings are antique but have a youthful sensibility that feels contemporary too,” Dukes tells the Inquisitr.

Eamonn M. McCormack / Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge has quite a few options to choose from, but will likely stick to her style and she might even choose to wear items from her personal collection, according to Dukes. One option might be the Robinson Pelham diamond earrings that she wore when she walked down the aisle. Dukes believes that Middleton might even coordinate a couple of pieces, which is something that she loves to do.

“The Duchess has a soft spot for coordinating sets of jewelry so she may choose to wear the stunning white gold and diamond pendant with matching earrings from Mappin & Webb that she wore to her daughter Charlotte’s christening. This set would be perfect for a daytime spring wedding—especially one that promises to be a little less formal than her own Westminster Abbey ceremony,” explains Dukes.

No matter what the Duchess of Cambridge chooses to wear to the royal wedding, she is sure to look glamorous. Royal watchers will agree that Duchess Kate has stepped into the role of royal family member with ease.