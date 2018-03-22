Couple Allegedly Had Intercourse In Front Of A Dozen Children At Playground

A couple told police they were not aware that sex was not permitted at a children’s playground.

A couple with raging hormones picked a wrong place to have intercourse. According to ABC 15, children playing at the Stark County Elementary school were shocked to see two adults, purportedly having sex close to their playground.

The incident took place 4:45 p.m. on Sunday.

The Ohio couple, Ashley Carrelli, 22, and Jacoby Schmidt, 23, were both charged with disorderly conduct and public indecency. A police report revealed that the pair was having sex in full view of over a dozen children.

There were several adults at the playground, one of them had yelled at the amorous pair to stop what they were doing, but according to the report, Carelli preferred to indecently expose her breasts in an obvious taunt.

Multiple witnesses placed a call to the Stark County Sheriff’s Office and lodged a report of two people engaged in sex, in full view of young children at Walker Elementary School, Canton.

Fox 8 is reporting that the Ohio couple continued to have intercourse even as deputies approached them. According to the officers, the 23-year-old man was naked from the waist down, while Carrelli was totally nude.

Authorities found several cans of beer in the grass, next to the couple. Carrelli and Schmidt told the officers that they did not know that they were not meant to have sex at the location. The pair also claimed that they did not know anyone was nearby. The arrest report countered the claim, stating that children were playing less than 65 feet away from them.

Ohio couple caught having sex in front of kids at playground, cops say | The couple told authorities they didn’t know they couldn’t have sex near the elementary school — and claimed they weren’t aware they had an audience. https://t.co/lyEwSEL106 — Sam McGuire, C.F.R.A (@SSASMCGUIRE) March 21, 2018

Both were taken into custody and transported to Stark County Jail.

This is not the first time that a couple would be having intercourse in front of children. A story by the Palm Beach Post detailed how a couple preferred to have sex close to a playground, where children, aged between eight and 10 saw them. Shane Johnson, 36, and Danielle Stage, 26 left the Greenacres playground, and entered a pickup truck where they continued to have sex with the door open.

In a similar vein, News Journal Online reports that a homeless woman had sex with her boyfriend in a park where two kids aged eight and 9 witnessed the act. Police say the couple were intoxicated and were having sex in plain view of a roadway. Rory Clark and Kimberly Onorato were caught having sex in a car with a 6-year-old in the backseat, awake and watching, Fox 61 is reporting.