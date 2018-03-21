Watch Raptors Vs. Cavs 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, Channels, & Odds

How to watch as two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference have their showdown in Cleveland.

On Wednesday evening, the latest Raptors vs. Cavs live streaming online and televised matchup takes place in Cleveland. At the moment, there are plenty of fans and analysts who believe these teams could meet in the Eastern Conference Finals. Toronto enters as the top overall team in the Eastern Conference with a playoff spot already clinched, while Cleveland still has yet to clinch. Here’s the latest game preview, including start time, odds to win, points total, television options, and how to watch the Raptors vs. Cavaliers live streaming online feeds.

In an ESPN report earlier today, it’s noted that the Cleveland Cavaliers (41-29) are two-point favorites at home with a -130 moneyline price. The Cavs come into tonight’s game as winners of their last two games and sitting in third place in the Eastern Conference standings. On the other side, the visiting Toronto Raptors (53-18) are +110 underdogs, but they have won nine of their last 10 games. That includes a recent 93-86 win over the Orlando Magic in which Kyle Lowry led the way with 25 points on 9-for-17 shooting. The NBA All-Star guard also dished out eight assists and pulled down five rebounds in the effort.

"I don't play for no accolades or nothing like that, I play to win." – @DeMar_DeRozan SLAM 215: https://t.co/OG9xC28JwM pic.twitter.com/BxPdRONJSy — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) March 21, 2018

As Odds Shark reported today, Toronto is now looking for a 10th-straight road win with tonight’s game at Quicken Loans Arena. The team is just 2-8 over their last 10 meetings with Cleveland but holds a 14-7 record against the spread in their last 21 games, as well as a 12-1 straight up record over their last 13 games. Cleveland has won two-straight and is 18-7 straight up in their last 25 home games. The “over” has hit in four of Cleveland’s last five games, and has also gone “over” the points total in four of the last five meetings between these two squads.

Wednesday night’s Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. Eastern Time tip-off in Cleveland. Fans around the United States have a variety of television channels to watch the game on including ESPN for most cable and satellite viewers. Fox Sports Ohio (FSO) will have a telecast for viewers in the Cleveland regions with that particular channel. In Toronto, the game may be available through Sportsnet ONE (SN1) channel.

There are ways to watch the Raptors vs. Cavs game live streaming online, including Fox Sports Go website or apps for FSO viewers. The SportsNet Now website or apps may provide an online game stream to the Toronto viewing regions. For ESPN viewers, WatchESPN website or mobile app is the best way to go.

For U.S. viewers who don’t have cable or satellite access to ESPN, the best option is to sign up for a free trial of a channel streaming service. These might include DirecTV Now, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. Customers can check out the specific websites for further details on how to try a free trial or offer and see tonight’s game on ESPN.