‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: A Couple Swap Could Be In The Works

'Days of our Lives' fans are speaking out on one Salem couple.

Days of our Lives spoilers suggest that one of Salem’s former couples may soon be finding their way back to one another, and many fans are eagerly awaiting the moment when the reunion could happen.

According to the latest Days of our Lives spoilers by Soap Hub, Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) has already found out that her boyfriend Eli Grant has cheated on her. Eli admitted to Gabi that he had a one night stand with Lani Price (Sal Stowers) on Christmas Eve after the couple believed Gabi had slept with JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss). Now, Lani is pregnant, but she and Eli continue to lie about the baby’s paternity, claiming that JJ is the biological father.

Of course, Days of our Lives viewers know that Lani and Eli aren’t going to be able to keep up their charade forever. Soon enough Lani will take the stand at Gabi’s murder trial, and Justin Kiriakis will question the Salem PD detective. Lani will be under oath and forced to reveal her affair with Eli. Soon after JJ and Gabi will both learn the shocking truth that the baby that Lani is carrying actually belongs to Eli.

Now, many DOOL fans believe that Lani and Eli will end up together as they await the birth of their child. In addition, many Days of our Lives viewers would love to see JJ and Gabi back together as well. The pair used to be in love and only split after JJ admitted to cheating on Gabi with Lani during a drunken night. Gabi and JJ have remained good friends, and Gabi even recently stopped JJ from committing suicide after he accidentally shot and paralyzed Theo Carver.

How can they move on? #DAYS pic.twitter.com/sU8639zPlT — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 8, 2018

75 percent of Days of our Lives viewers in a recent poll revealed that would love to see JJ and Gabi together again. The two will likely be able to comfort one another over the loss of their relationships with Eli and Lani, and could very likely fall in love with each other again. The two were always a fan favorite couple and many viewers hope both JJ and Gabi may be able to finally find happiness with each other this time around.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.