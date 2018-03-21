Austin Bomber Photos: Pictures Of Bombing Suspect Wearing Blonde Wig In FedEx Store Emerge

Photos of suspected Austin bomber wearing a blonde wig as the 24-year-old dropped off packages at a FedEx store are published in the wake of his death.

The Austin bombing suspect has not been named by authorities as of this writing, but the 24-year-old white male bombing suspect is believed to be dead, as reported by Heavy. Although the bombing suspect is dead, authorities are warning Austin residents to still be vigilant and to watch out for suspicious packages and trip wires, because it is not known if the bombing suspect left any other bombs or trip wires around the area prior to his death. It is also unknown if the bombing suspect worked alone at this point.

The bombing suspect died in a confrontation with police after driving into a ditch on Wednesday, March 21, and setting off an explosive device to take his own life. Police Chief Brian Manley gave the age and race of the bombing suspect, but has not released further details about the dead man. Manley said that authorities do not know the suspect’s motivation. It is not believed that the bombings were motivated by racial hate, because of the bombing suspect’s use of trip wires, which would have indiscriminately harmed people.

Photos of a wig-wearing bombing suspect soon appeared on Twitter in the wake of the bomber’s death. As reported by Randy Beamer, an anchor, reporter and photographer with News 4 San Antonio WOAI-TV, the below exclusive photos show the Austin bombing suspect who was named a “person of interest.” The man appears to be wearing a baseball hat, a blonde wig, a dark green T-shirt and blue jeans as he entered an Austin Federal Express store and dropped off at least two packages.

The bombing suspect was chased by police along I-35, with his death occurring, according to CBS 46, near a Red Roof Inn after detonating the device to kill himself. Authorities had located the bombing suspect’s vehicle near the hotel in the Austin area when he drove away and into the ditch.

SWAT team members from the Austin Police Department approached the vehicle when the bombing suspect detonated the device. Upon positive identification of the bombing suspect’s body and notification of next of kin, the suspect’s name is expected to be released to the public.