The actress hinted that she is willing to take a role that is very different from her character in the 'Twilight' series.

Kristen Stewart rose to fame when she appeared as Bella Swan in the popular Twilight film series. The 27-year-old American actress became a household name when she and former boyfriend Robert Pattinson caught the hearts of many due to their very effective on-screen chemistry. Now, most fans are aware that Kristen is happy in the arms of her girlfriend, Stella Maxwell.

The ex-partners of Robert Pattinson and Miley Cyrus first romance rumors when they were seen enjoying each other’s company in 2016. The couple kept details of their relationship under wraps. However, The Sun reported that Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell indirectly confirmed that they are officially an item when they locked lips in the back of a car in Milan, Italy last year.

Since then, Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell have been spotted together more frequently. This is why many fans were shocked when the former girlfriend of Robert Pattinson stepped out sans her girlfriend earlier this week. Just Jared shared that the former Twilight lead actress was sighted with an unidentified female friend on Monday.

The ex-sweetheart of Robert Pattinson was seen enjoying a meal at Cafe Gratitude in Los Angeles. The publication shared that Kristen Stewart wore a casual ensemble during the recent sighting. The Twilight actress sported a white-colored crop top shirt, a pair of blue ripped jeans and red-colored sneakers.

She completed her look with a pair of sunnies, a silver necklace, and a black cap. Kristen Stewart also visited a spa after grabbing lunch at the bistro. It remains unclear as to where Stella Maxwell was at the time.

Meanwhile, the girlfriend of Stella Maxwell previously expressed her interest to portray a different character. In July 2017, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Elizabeth Banks would be helming a reboot of Charlie’s Angels. The former Pitch Perfect 2 director revealed that she was approached to direct the said film during a meeting at Sony. Though no other details have been revealed as of yet, it was previously claimed that Kristen Stewart could possibly take one of the three titular roles.

Luckily, the former girlfriend of Robert Pattinson also showed her interest in playing as one of the Angels in the imminent new film. As a matter of fact, Kristen Stewart told Entertainment Tonight that she would love to become a part of Charlie’s Angels reboot. The Twilight actress added that she would totally support Elizabeth Banks if she would be approached to portray as one of the popular lady detectives.

“I hope that that comes together. You never really know that you’re going to be making a movie until you’re, like, standing on that set. I’m an enormous fan of Liz Banks, and I think that she’s the perfect person to tell that story in this era. I would back her absolutely all the way.”

Aside from Kristen Stewart, other stars who are being eyed to become part of the imminent new movie include Lupita Nyong’o and Rihanna. However, it is important to note that nothing is confirmed up to this writing. For starters, the Charlie’s Angels film series revolves around the story of three female private detectives who work for a guy named Charlie. The trio fights bad guys and solves crimes together.

Sony has yet to announce the official release date of the Charlie’s Angels reboot. However, there were reports saying that it would arrive in Summer 2019. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Kristen Stewart.