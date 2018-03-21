Stormy Daniels Telling The Truth About Trump Affair, According To Lie Detector Test

Stormy Daniels is telling the truth about her alleged affair with United States President Donald Trump, according to a polygraph test she took in 2011. The adult film star garnered a score of over 99 percent probability in the lie detector test, which may mean Daniels wasn’t lying about her rumored extramarital relationship with Trump.

Daniels, Stephanie Clifford in real life, took the polygraph test seven years ago at the behest of the magazine publication Life & Style, NBC News reported. In Touch Weekly, sister magazine of Life & Style, talked to Daniels about the alleged affair in 2011 but decided not to publish the interview. However, the content of the interview was finally made public after Wall Street Journal revealed that Daniels supposedly received $130,000 worth of hush money from Trump through his lawyer, Michael Cohen.

According to the documents acquired by NBC News, the lie detector test was administered by a certain Ron Slay of Las Vegas, Nevada. Slay said in his sworn declaration that the polygraph exam was done on May 19, 2011, and that he is willing to “competently testify to the facts” if he was asked to do so.

The declaration, which was executed and signed on March 19, 2018, also confirmed that Slay made a report regarding the polygraph test, which is titled “Confidential Polygraph Report” or simply the “Report.”

The examiner also attested to the authenticity and validity of the results of Daniels’ polygraph exam, which was included with the sworn declaration.

“I have no reason to question the validity of any portion of the Report and I consider the Report to be truthful and accurate in all aspects,” Slay said.

The polygraph test was administered to determine if Daniels was telling the truth regarding her claims that she had “vaginal intercourse with Donald Trump in July 2006,” as stated in the polygraph report. The test was also conducted to see if Trump did tell Daniels that he could put her on The Apprentice.

The report stated that Daniels “presented herself well” and that there were “no observable indications of intent to deceive.”

During the lie detector test, Daniels was asked three main questions. First, she answered “yes” when asked if she had vaginal intercourse with Trump in July 2006. She also answered in the affirmative when asked if she had unprotected sex with the future president. Finally, she also confirmed that Trump told her he could get her into his reality show.

The data from the polygraph test was analyzed in two different ways. First, the results went through computer analysis at John Hopkins University and were determined to have a 1 percent probability of deception.

The data also went through a traditional method of analysis. In a system where a +4 score or higher is deemed truthful, Daniels was +9 truthful regarding the vaginal intercourse with Trump. She got +6 with regard to unprotected sex, and a +1 for the third question.

Slay concluded that Daniels “is truthful about having unprotected vaginal intercourse with Trump in July 2006” while a conclusion could not be derived with regard to Trump offering Daniels a spot in The Apprentice.

Aside from the polygraph test, a friend of Daniels attested to the truth of the alleged affair with Trump, CNN reported. Keith Munyan, a professional photographer, said Trump “would call all the time” while the two were still together, particularly between 2006 and 2007. Daniels’ close friend said he listened in on a number of their long conversations, which he said was “always about business” and Stormy’s goals.