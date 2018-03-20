‘Teen Mom 2’ Stars Kailyn Lowry And Leah Messer Could Be Dating Each Other, Alleges ‘The Hollywood Gossip’

The pair went on a 'romantic' vacation to Hawaii together and some fans think the two might be official.

Teen Mom 2 stars Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer recently went on a vacation to Oahu after Leah guested on Kail’s podcast, Coffee Convos. Now, there is some speculation that the pair are actually together, and not just friends. The rumor has been perpetuated by The Hollywood Gossip, who stated that the pair have been putting up pictures of their vacation time together with hashtags that made many believe that perhaps they are lovers.

Leah Messer started off the rumors when she posted a photo on Instagram of herself with Kailyn Lowry at the beach. She posted it with the caption, “Many have an image of us but few get the picture. ♥️ I get you and I love you,” with the hashtag #loveislove. According to The Hollywood Gossip, a few people asked Leah if that meant she was coming out as gay since the hashtag “love is love” is typically reserved for same-sex relationships.

One commenter said they believed Leah is straight, but Leah posted, “There can be men and women” as a response, which has made some people raise their eyebrows. However, when asked directly if she was dating Kailyn Lowry, she responded with, “No, LOL,” which The Hollywood Gossip reports didn’t sound incredibly convincing.

Kailyn Lowry, however, admitted that she loves both men and women after jokingly asking if there was such a thing as speed dating for lesbians. A fan asked Kail if she was a “lesbian now” (the reality star has openly admitted to identifying as bisexual), to which the reality star replied that she “loves people.”

I love people. — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) March 19, 2018

Leah Messer previously appeared on Kailyn Lowry’s podcast Coffee Convos in which they had Leah’s ex, Jeremy Calvert, as a phone-in guest. Leah and Jeremy, who are parents to a 5-year-old daughter, were grilled about their relationship with one another and whether or not they ever planned to get back together. Both steadily avoided the question and steered it in another direction.

Kailyn Lowry also had her ex, Javi Marroquin, on her show Coffee Convos, and in the most recent episode, the pair spent a lot of time flirting and reminiscing about their marriage. However, according to Kailyn’s most recent tweets, it seems like the pair are no longer on good terms.