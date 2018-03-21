Black Panther became the most-frequently mentioned film ever on Twitter. It has grossed over $1 billion at the box office and the lead character is set to appear in the Avengers: Infinity War.

Black Panther had dominated the box office for five consecutive weekends. It has as of 24 hours ago reached $1.2 billion at the box office. On Tuesday the blockbuster film became the most talked about film on social network Twitter.

The social media network confirmed Black Panther was tweeted more than 35 million times. Previous record holder Star Wars: The Force Awakens was demoted to second place. In addition, Star Wars: The Last Jedi finished in third place.

According to The Guardian, the most frequently used hashtags included #BlackPanther, #Wakanda, and #WakandaForever. The movie got plenty of mentions on the social platform. Rapper Kendrick Lamar and Michele Obama were pivotal supporters in spreading the message on Twitter.

“Congrats to the entire #blackpanther team!” she tweeted. “Because of you, young people will finally see superheroes that look like them on the big screen. I loved this movie and I know it will inspire people of all backgrounds to dig deep and find the courage to be heroes of their own stories.”

The box office performance is nothing short of amazing. As highlighted in the British daily, Black Panther is the seventh biggest film of all time in the U.S and has finished at the top for five weekends in a row.

The film producer and president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, confirmed a sequel is coming for Black Panther. In the upcoming film for Avengers: Infinity War, actor Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther character) will be making an appearance in the much-anticipated film, which will arrive in theaters in April.

Lamar’s soundtrack is just one of the many reasons the movie got so much publicity. As reported by CNN, Black Panther’smost-retweeted post was by Lamar himself when he dropped his list for the film’s soundtrack. His retweet count was shared over 240,0000 times.

The above analysis goes on to add the Film’s director, Ryan Coogler, had the largest opening weekend ($201.8 million) as an African-American. The film took just 26 days to reach the $1 billion mark while maintaining its top position.The film has grossed to date $600 million in the U.S alone.

It will be interesting to revisit the performance of Black Panther after this following weekend. The film did not receive any Oscar nominations in 2018. However, it is quite possible the Marvel movie will be nominated in 2019 for categories like designs and special effects.