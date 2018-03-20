‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Says She’s ‘Can’t Stand’ Javi Marroquin

Kailyn Lowry speaks out about Javi Marroquin's love life.

Teen Mom 2 fans were surprised when Javi Marroquin revealed that he had gotten back together with his ex-girlfriend, Lauren Comeau, last week. Many of the show’s fans had believed that Javi and his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, were on the path to getting back together. However, fans weren’t the only ones taken aback by Javi’s romantic reunion. Kailyn is now speaking out about it as well.

According to a March 20 report by OK! Magazine, a fan recently asked Kailyn Lowry on Twitter what was going on with her and Javi Marroquin. The fan revealed that she had listened to the Teen Mom 2 star’s most recent Coffee Convos podcast, where the topic of Kailyn and Javi getting back together was the main focus, and was now confused by what what happening in their relationship. During the podcast Kailyn and Javi seemed to toy with the idea of reuniting.

Kailyn Lowry responded to the fan by revealing that Javi Marroquin is “too fast” and that she couldn’t “stand him.” However, Kail, who shares her son Lincoln with Javi, added that the pair were “cool” after the reveal that Marroquin has now rekindled his relationship with Comeau.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kailyn Lowry was allegedly furious when she found out that Javi Marroquin had taken their son Lincoln out of state to visit Comeau in Kentucky. The Teen Mom 2 star was said to be so mad at her ex-husband for skipping town with their son that she uninvited him from an upcoming family vacation to Jamaica.

Other speculation surrounding the couple claimed that Marroquin had been asking Lowry to get back together before finally rekindling his relationship with Comeau. The Teen Mom 2 dad allegedly had been sending Kail “love texts” before he headed to Kentucky to be with Lauren. Insiders also told Radar Online that Marroquin had allegedly been texting Lowry from Kentucky as well.

Fans can see more of Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin’s relationship drama, co-parenting issues, and their love lives when the reality show returns to MTV for a brand new season later this year.