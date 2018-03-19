‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge Arrested, Says He’s Protecting The Real Shooter – Triggerman Shocker

Once the 'B&B' shooting case is cracked, even Dollar Bill decides he doesn't want to press charges, but why?

The latest Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that there’s an arrest this week over the shooting of Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), and it’ll be Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) in handcuffs. However, Ridge didn’t do the deed. The identity of the triggerman (or woman) promises to be a real shocker, and it won’t be too long before Ridge knows the truth but decides to keep it to himself. Here’s what happens the next two weeks in the case of who shot Dollar Bill.

Bill Wakes, Accuses Ridge

A behind-the-scenes video leaked in late February showed scenes that air this week of Bill waking from his coma (video below). Bill comes out of his post-surgical snooze and doesn’t waste any time before he tells the cops that Ridge shot him. B&B soap watchers know that’s not possible since the shot was to his back, so Bill never saw the shooter. But he’s sure it was Ridge. As for Ridge, he wasn’t sad Bill got shot, but he didn’t pull the trigger.

Remember, Ridge went to Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) to grill her on whether she did the deed, which shows Ridge is innocent. However, once he knows the identity of the shooter, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from TV Watercooler say that Ridge keeps it secret from the cops, despite the risk to him. Bill doesn’t care that there’s no evidence against Ridge; he just wants him to go down for the crime. How long will Ridge fester in jail before the truth is out?

Ridge Protects The Shooter

B&B spoilers reveal that Ridge learns the identity of the shooter but won’t tattle on them. The cops arrest Ridge late this week, and then during the week of March 26, Thomas Forrester (Pierson Fode) comes to see his dad at the jail. Ridge admits to his son that he’s covering for someone he can’t let go down for this crime. But who on the suspect list would inspire Ridge to go to this length? He would do it for Thomas, but Thomas is innocent – he didn’t even know about Bill’s fate at first.

Bold spoilers tease that Ridge wouldn’t cover for Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) or Pam Douglas (Alley Mills). He might do so for Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), but she was at home with an alibi, and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) is also innocent. Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) was drunk and had no alibi, but Ridge wouldn’t shield Wyatt from the law. He might do so for Katie Logan (Heather Tom), but her hands are clean in this matter.

Who do you think is out to get Bill? Which suspect will be found guilty? Follow the whodunit to a shocking arrest next week on #BoldandBeautiful! pic.twitter.com/44Q7q9FOy1 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 15, 2018

Is Caroline The Shooter?

The one person on the suspect list that Ridge would go to prison for is Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey). Caroline was at Bill’s bedside at the ICU, and she toyed with the idea of finishing him off right there. She was wearing gloves like the shooter, and her silhouette matches the would-be killer, who was definitely female. Caroline has the biggest ax to grind with Bill, aside from Liam, since he ruined any chance she has to be with Thomas.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers remind that although Caroline went along with the terminal illness lie, she didn’t start it and wanted to come clean many times. Now Thomas is back with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope), and as soon as this shooting case is cracked, they will ride off into the sunset together. Caroline is looking increasingly like the shooter, especially in light of this latest confirmed spoiler about Ridge protecting Bill’s assailant. Ridge would do that for Caroline.

"You have no idea the pain that you've caused!" ???? It looks like Caroline wants to finish Bill off on today's @BandB_CBS! —> https://t.co/HANLIo2IU7 @boldinsider #WhoShotBill pic.twitter.com/CWPFaFzNmQ — cbs soapsindepth (@soapsindepthcbs) March 19, 2018

Ridge Wracked With Guilt

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from the time Ridge and Caroline broke up showed that it was his shady attempt to claim Douglas Forrester as his child that ultimately wrecked their marriage. Ridge feels guilty over that but also for other recent dirty deeds. Ridge had an emotional affair with Quinn and almost ruined his future with Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). Ridge knows he’s got karma coming to him for his awful behavior and is willing to pay the price to save Caroline.

After all, Ridge would rather it be him sitting in prison than Caroline, who’d be ripped from her young son. It’s a sacrifice he can make considering how much Caroline once loved him and all the things she did for him. But since Thorsten Kaye is a contract player and Linsey Godfrey is only back for a short arc, B&B spoilers hint that the truth will come out soon. Bill doesn’t want his niece in prison, but the matter will be out of hands — jail (or a mental hospital) may be the fate that awaits Caroline.

Catch up now on the Bold spoilers for the week of March 19, plus see how Steffy helps Bill return from death’s door, and the stunning results when Liam and Hope finally give in and indulge their passion. Watch CBS weekdays for new episodes and check back often for the latest Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, news, and updates.