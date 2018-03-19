‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Confirms Ending Won’t Leave Everyone Happy

Iain Glen confirms that the possibly tragic final episode won't please everyone.

While the final season of Game of Thrones is still a year away, Iain Glen, who’s known for his role as Ser Jorah Mormont, admitted that the “rather brilliant” ending won’t please all of the beloved show’s fans.

He told the Indian Express that as a fan of the HBO fantasy show, the ending “satiated my expectations and hopes,” but “with something this big like Game of Thrones, you cannot please everyone.”

Nonetheless, he praised all the people behind the tightly-guarded show because of the resources that they have been putting in since Season 1.

“It is really rare to find a production company who puts the finances that were required to create a very diverse world, landscapes, and everything the Game of Thrones has done.”

Earlier this month, Variety reported that at the INTV Conference in Israel, HBO executive Francesca Orsi revealed that the Game of Thrones cast members “stood up and applauded for 15 to 20 minutes” after reading the show’s final six scripts.

However, the table read didn’t simply finish with the applause because “by the very end, everyone looked down and looked up and tears were in their eyes.” Even if the cast members were given their scripts prior to the table read, some chose not to read theirs. For this reason, they only found out about their characters’ possibly tragic fates during that table read.

Popular speculations include Jon, Daenerys, and her dragons dying. Some theorize that Gendry will end up killing Arya for him to forge his weapon as the real Azor Ahai.

HBO

Game of Thrones loyalists might not have miss the show for too long because network executives are reportedly “going big” for the prequels. As opposed to previous reports, the upcoming projects aren’t spin-offs, because their stories are set way before the events in the Game of Thrones series.

At the same international conference, Orsi shared that HBO currently has five scripts for the follow-up projects. She said that stakeholders are debating about the budget for the prequels. After all, Game of Thrones itself started with a modest budget, but for the last season, the episodes reportedly cost $15 million each.