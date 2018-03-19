Man Reportedly Forgot His 6-Month-Old Daughter On A Subway Platform At 4:30 A.M.

A man purportedly forgot his 6-month-old daughter on a subway platform at 4:30 a.m.

The New York Post is reporting that Josh Perez left his infant daughter in her stroller on an NYC platform, Sunday. The 26-year-old, who fell asleep on the train, woke up after he had journeyed 12 miles to realize that his baby girl was missing. Perez had notified police about the disappearance of his daughter, offering no inkling to her whereabouts.

Fortunately, a commuter found the infant at the 86th Street and Lexington Avenue station in New York and alerted MTA authorities. The baby was immediately recovered and taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The New York Daily News is reporting that Perez most likely was drunk and high on drugs when he abandoned his infant daughter on a train platform. A backdrop story revealed that Perez and the girl’s mother, Vanessa Almodovar, visited a friend before getting into a heated argument on their way home at 2 a.m.

The 27-year-old woman had angrily returned back to the friend’s house and left Perez with the daughter to take a train back to the Bronx. The next time that the pair would talk would be Perez asking her if the 6-month-old girl was with her.

Josh Perez had given an impression to police that the infant had been abducted. He has since been charged with reckless endangerment, abandonment of a child, and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

Law enforcement sources speaking to the Daily Mail revealed that the New York man had been previously arrested 16 times. The felonies were for resisting arrest and assault whereas the misdemeanors included turnstile-jumping and criminal mischief.

