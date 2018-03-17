Stephen Strange could be forced to betray the Avengers and help track down the Infinity Stones in the MCU flick.

There is little doubt that each Marvel character will have their own significant subplot in Avengers: Infinity War. After all, the latest trailer has offered a glimpse at Gamora’s backstory of how she ended up in Thanos’ care in Guardians of the Galaxy. However, it looks like the teaser also revealed that Doctor Strange will play an important role in the search the Mad Titan’s search for the Infinity Stones. Will the Sorcerer Supreme defeat Ebony Maw or will Stephen Strange give up the Time Stone to the Black Order in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film?

Fans are already well aware that Stephen Strange has the Time Stone, which is hidden in the Eye of Agamotto. Unfortunately, the idea of the Sorcerer Supreme actually hiding the Infinity Stone means he is one of Thanos’ main targets in Avengers: Infinity War. According to ScreenRant, Benedict Cumberbatch’s character could undergo extreme torture courtesy of The Black Order’s Ebony Maw, leading to Stephen Strange helping the Mad Titan find all the Gems needed for the Infinity Gauntlet.

The new trailer for Avengers: Infinity War features more footage from the film, including a terrifying scene where Doctor Strange appears to be suspended and is being impaled with glass spikes. The scene of the screaming Sorcerer Supreme in agony is immediately spliced with a shot of Ebony Maw appearing to shush Strange, leading to speculations that the Black Order lieutenant is the one who is torturing Benedict Cumberbatch’s character. Although it is possible that Strange will give in to the abuse, it is highly unlikely that the Avengers will lose one of their newest members to Thanos just yet.

Marvel

In the comic books, Ebony Maw is the one who was sent to torture Doctor Strange so that he would betray the Avengers and help find the remaining Infinity Stones. However, the Sorcerer Supreme is expected to resist, leading to an epic fight between the two. Hopefully, Strange will defeat the lieutenant of The Black Order and keep the Time Stone instead of handing it over to Thanos. After all, the new trailer suggests that the Mad Titan will not get all the Gems in Avengers: Infinity War.

The latest teaser for Avengers: Infinity War reveals that Thanos only has two Infinity Stones when he faces Captain America in Wakanda. The scene has led to speculations that the Mad Titan will not complete his collection just yet and the Soul Stone might not even appear in the film. Hopefully, this could mean that Doctor Strange will survive to make another appearance in Avengers 4.

Avengers: Infinity War will hit theaters on April 27.