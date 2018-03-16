Ultra Announces 2018 Schedule As The Festival Approaches Miami

One of the biggest electronic dance music festivals in the world is coming to Miami with a stacked lineup.

Miami is getting ready for one of the biggest parties of the year.

Stating on Friday, March 23, Ultra, the epic three-day festival, is set to take over Bayfront Park in downtown Miami. The festival will host an extraordinary amount of ravers who will be traveling across the globe to attend the 20th anniversary of the event. Hardcore electronic dance music fans have widely considered Ultra as one of the top annual music festivals in the world.

According to DJ Mag, Ultra revealed their incredible lineup that is causing mass anticipation and hysteria for an event that cannot be missed. Headliners include some of the biggest names on the EDM scene. The Chainsmokers, DJ Snake, Kaskade, Armin van Buuren, David Guetta, and Steve Aoki are set to deliver performances that will be the talk of the music industry for the weeks that follow the event. Ultra creative director Richard Milstein talked to the Miami New Times about why the festival has been successful for 20 years in a row. He is confident that this year’s version of the event will top the previous festivals he helped put together.

“I’ve been working with great people who have really come together throughout the years…and many of these people are still with us. This thing just keeps getting better, and we push each other to do things even better the following year,” Milestein told the publication.

Aaron Davidson / Getty Images

While Forbes reports that general admission tickets are sold out, fans who are interested in attending the event can purchase Tier 2 VIP passes, which will cost $1,500 a person. A fan with a VIP pass can expect to be treated to a preferred viewing area, in addition to the opportunity to attend meet-and-greets with their favorite DJs, among other perks.

Besides the most famous DJs in the world performing at the event, popular rapper G-Eazy is going to make his debut at the festival, according to the Nocturnal Time. The rapper is known for his hit songs, “Me, Myself, & I,” “I Mean It,” and “Some Kind of Drug.” There is speculation that he will bring his girlfriend, 23-year-old electropop singer Halsey, as a surprise special guest. The couple performed “Him & I” together on New Year’s Eve of 2017, and made waves for the intimate kiss that they shared. Fans of the duo can expect them to heat up the stage yet again if she makes a last minute cameo.