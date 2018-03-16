Colin Kaepernick Attended Texans Owner Bob McNair’s Deposition In Houston And Then Worked Out While In Town

Contrary to the rumor mill, Kaepernick was in Houston to personally attend Bob McNair's deposition, not a team tryout.

Social media was abuzz on Thursday when video surfaced of Colin Kaepernick having a private workout on a practice field in the Houston area. There was much speculation that maybe Texans owner Bob McNair was interested in evaluating the veteran quarterback. However, TMZ reported that his attorney was scheduled to depose McNair for his collusion case against the NFL on Friday.

Back in October, it was reported that McNair said, “we can’t have the inmates running the prison” when the owners met for their league meetings in New York. The topic of discussion was how to address national anthem protests going forward. Kaepernick started taking a knee at the start of the 2016-2017 season to protest police brutality.

After Donald Trump called Kaepernick or anyone else who protested a “son of a b***h” for taking a knee, player anthem protests became a major point of contention between players, owners, and fans. Kaepernick has been unable to get a job in the NFL since declaring himself a free agent last spring.

Kap has competitive statistics and is reportedly healthy, but the former 49er has been passed over in favor of lesser candidates by several teams, including the Texans. Kaepernick and his legal team argue that the owners colluded to keep him out of the league.

Several team owners, league execs, and coaches have been subpoenaed to testify in Kaepernick’s case. USA Today reported that although McNair offered apologies to executives present at the owners meeting as well as Texans players, he was met with heavy criticism and a protest by over 30 Texans players before their match-up against the Seattle Seahawks.

TMZ Sports posted a photo of Kaepernick sporting a T-shirt that was captioned “Kunta Kinte” as he walked out of Friday morning’s deposition. He was accompanied by Ben Meiselas, one of his attorneys. The outlet reported that the pair seemed to be in good spirits after the sit-down with McNair. However, there are many others on the list to question, including Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft, Paul Allen, and Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.

In the meantime, Kaepernick is preparing for a return to the NFL. In the video posted by Bleacher Report, the quarterback looked strong as he worked out with his trainer. He was throwing passes with seemingly laser accuracy. Kaepernick told Shaun King last fall that he is eager to get back on the field and has been working out daily. Depending on the outcome of his case, if and when that happens is anybody’s guess.