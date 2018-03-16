A criminal defense attorney is an unusual choice for an uncontested divorce

Both Vanessa and Donald Trump Jr. have said that there is no acrimony in their divorce, yet Vanessa Trump has not hired a divorce lawyer or a family law attorney, but rather a criminal defense attorney to manage her needs throughout the divorce proceedings. Vanessa Trump’s hiring of a high-profile criminal defense attorney coincides with special counsel Robert Mueller subpoenaing records from the Trump family business, of which Vanessa Trump’s husband, Donald Trump Jr. is the head.

Vanessa Trump has hired White Plains, NY-based lawyer David Feureisen, who filed the intent to divorce paperwork on behalf of Vanessa Trump in Manhattan Supreme Court late yesterday, says PageSix.

Vanessa Trump and Donald Trump Jr. issued a joint statement suggesting that they are on the same page.

“After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways. We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.”

But if both parties are in agreement, and there is a prenuptial agreement, a criminal defense lawyer seems like an odd choice to some.

Manhattan family law expert Bonnie Rabin finds it puzzling that Vanessa Trump hired a criminal defense attorney.

“It’s a curious choice if it’s an amicable separation. “If it’s an amicable situation, you wouldn’t be highlighting the criminal aspect.”

Heavy says that Vanessa Trump and Donald Trump Jr. were married for thirteen years, and together they have five children, Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer, Fredrick, and Chloe. It is understood that before their marriage, Vanessa Trump and Donald Trump Jr. signed a prenuptial agreement which determines how much of Donald Trump Jr’s estimated $300k (according to Celebrity Net Worth)Vanessa Trump will receive.

Vanessa And Donald Trump Jr Signed A Prenuptial Agreement Before Their 2005 Wedding

“Donald Trump Jr. earned his net worth by working with his brother and sister …at their father’s company, The Trump Organization. Donald Jr. works in tandem with his sister Ivanka Trump and brother Eric Trump on the national and international expansion of the company.”

Friends Say That Vanessa Trump And Donald Trump Jr Have Been Living Separate Lives Over The Last Year

It was revealed before Vanessa Trump’s criminal defense lawyer filed the divorce paperwork that Vanessa and Donald Trump Jr. had been living separate lives. Vanessa Trump is said to be rather “low-key” when it comes to social media, while Donald Trump Jr. follows his father, Donald Trump’s lead when it comes to tweeting away.

Donald Trump Jr. spends a great deal of time traveling and in outdoor sporting pursuits, while Vanessa Trump has become increasingly concerned about security after her family was sent an envelope of suspicious white powder.