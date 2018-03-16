Former ‘Bachelor’ Star Charlie O’Connell Gets Engaged To Playboy Playmate

Thirteen years after he starred as ‘The Bachelor’ Charlie O’Connell finally proposes.

Charlie O’Connell found love after the final rose. The former Bachelor star, who appeared on the seventh season of the ABC reality show back in 2005, is now engaged to Playboy Playmate Anna Sophia Berglund. Charlie’s brother, actor Jerry O’Connell, confirmed his little brother’s big news to People.

“It’s exciting!” Jerry O’Connell told People. “We’re going to do the wedding this spring. I’m the best man — we’re all super stoked. It’s great.”

Of his future sister-in-law, the actor added:

“She’s a beautiful girl, she’s so nice. I can’t wait for him to join the married club.”

Fans of Charlie O’Connell and Anna Sophia Berglund have watched their romance play out on social media for the past several years. The lovebirds have not been shy about posting selfies, vacation photos, and pictures from their frequent outings to sporting events, most notably New York Yankees games and a steady stream of L.A. Clippers basketball games. On Charlie’s Instagram page, Anna is a permanent fixture as they playful duo regularly ham it up for social media snaps.

Eagle-eyed fans also noticed a photo snapped in Singapore last month that showed Anna Sophia wearing a diamond sparkler on her left hand, a ring that holds its own against of those Neil Lane rings seen on The Bachelor. In addition, both Charlie and his fiancée updated their Twitter profiles to reveal they are engaged.

In 2005, Charlie O’Connell ended his Bachelor season by choosing nurse Sarah Brice, whom he dated on-and-off for five years after the show ended. But Charlie didn’t propose to Sarah and was vocal about the fact that The Bachelor spotlight hurt the couple’s relationship. Charlie and Sarah were so on and off that even Bachelor host Chris Harrison forgot the status of their relationship. In 2010, the couple attended the televised wedding of Bachelor stars Jason Mesnick and Molly Malaney, and Harrison mistakenly asked them if they were still engaged. Charlie reminded Harrison that he was never engaged to Sarah.

According to E! News, Charlie O’Connell later said of his split from Sarah Brice, “I think it was a mutual break-up. The thing is that we dated for five years…and were just arguing over the same things and stuff like that. And then eventually you’ve got to go your separate ways.”

Charlie also battled a drinking problem during his romance with Sarah. During a Bachelor follow-up show, Charlie O’Connell detailed his problem with alcohol. The Bachelor star ultimately joined Alcoholics Anonymous and quit drinking for good.

With Charlie O’Connell now set to marry Anna Sophia Berglund, he is ready to start the next chapter in his life. According to the New York Daily News, Charlie’s ex, Sarah Brice, is also now married and has two kids.

