Jill Duggar And Derick Dillard Try To Win $350 Using Photo Of Their Son With ‘Sister Wives’ Supporter’s Book

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have found a new way to make some quick cash.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are hoping that their son’s fondness for a Mormon author’s books will help them win a few hundred dollars. The former Counting On stars recently entered a Facebook photo contest offering a cash prize. Their Facebook post about the contest doubled as a promotion for the works of a writer with a connection to another TLC family.

On Friday, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard shared a photo of their oldest son Israel on their family Facebook page. Jill is giving the grinning toddler a haircut in the snapshot, and he’s holding a book titled The Tuttle Twins Learn About the Law. The image was originally posted on the Facebook page for the Tuttle Twins book series.

“Follow the link and like Israel’s picture to help him win!” Jill and Derick begged their 318,967 followers.

The Tuttle Twins Facebook page is currently promising a $350 prize to whoever posts the most popular photo of kids enjoying the series’ books. A Facebook like is worth 1 point, and a share is worth 2 points. Jill Duggar’s celebrity status as a member of the Duggar family is helping her demolish the competition. The photo of the Duggar daughter reading to her son currently has 285 likes and 57 shares. Her closest rival on the contest’s page currently has 113 likes and 67 shares.

According to CafeMom, some Duggar critics have complained about Jill and Derick’s recent push to promote the Tuttle Twins series on social media. They believe that the books are anti-socialist propaganda that the parents are using to “brainwash” their children.

The book pictured above compares the government to pirates that “plunder” citizens’ property. It also argues that the poor should rely on charity, not government welfare programs. The Tuttle Twins website says that the books are appropriate for children ages 5 to 11, but Israel is only 2.

The children’s books that have earned Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard’s endorsement are authored by Connor Boyack, a Mormon activist who is the president of libertarian think tank the Libertas Institute. Before he was winning the admiration of a Duggar daughter and her husband, Boyack was fighting on behalf of another famous TLC family. As reported by Utah’s the Daily Herald, he voiced his support for the stars of Sister Wives a few years ago when their polygamist lifestyle attracted the attention of the Utah County Attorney’s office. Like Kody Brown and his family, Boyack believes that polygamy should be legal. He even penned a pro-polygamy op-ed for the Salt Lake Tribune in 2013.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are Baptists who strongly believe that marriage should only be between one man and one woman. It’s unclear whether they are aware that they’re promoting an author whose religious views are so different from their own.