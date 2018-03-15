Stephen Hawking’s Second Ex-Wife Claims That He Proposed To Her Twice After Their Divorce

Stephen Hawking and Elaine Mason were married between 1995 and 2006.

Stephen Hawking passed away on Wednesday at the age of 76. People and celebrities across the world have paid their respects to the renowned physicist. Stephen’s second ex-wife Elaine Mason has also spoken out, calling the death of the scientist a “relief” for him.

Elain Mason spoke with the Daily Mail regarding the death of her husband from her home in Chipping Camden, Gloucestershire. She also revealed that her ex-husband had proposed to her twice after their divorce. Hawking married Mason, his nurse, in 1995. The couple got a divorce in 2006 following allegations that Mason attacked him, a claim that Mason has always denied, saying that there were people that wanted to tear the couple apart.

“He was the love of my life and I very reluctantly had to let go of him. He proposed to me twice after our divorce because he couldn’t quite cope with it.I know his first wife likes to put me down, but we had 22 years together which was wonderful. For us our marriage was loving. People didn’t like it and they tore us apart”

Hawking married his first wife Jane Wilde in 1965. The couple split up in 1995 after 30 years of marriage. Hawking then married his nurse Elaine Mason. Hawking’s story was famously portrayed in the award-winning 2014 film The Theory of Everything, where he was portrayed by actor Eddie Redmayne.

Ian Waldie / Getty Images

Hawking suffered from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), a group of rare neurological diseases that first garnered attention during the Summer of 2014 because of the viral ice bucket challenge. The scientist passed away on Wednesday at the age of 76, more than 50 years after he was given two years to live, in 1963 at the age of 21.

Other family members have also released a statement following Hawking’s death. Two of his children were seen leaving his Cambridge home. His sons and daughter, Lucy, 47, Robert, 50, and Tim, 38, released a joint statement saying that they were saddened by the passing of their father.

“He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years. He once said, ‘It would not be much of a universe if it wasn’t home to the people you love.’ We will miss him forever.”

They also pointed out the fact that their father’s courage, persistence, brilliance, and humor had inspired millions across the world. And indeed he had. Hawking was as popular in the scientific/academic circles as he was in popular culture. Through the years, he had made countless appearances in shows including The Simpsons, and he also lent his voice in the Pink Floyd song “Keep Talking.” He was indeed one of the most recognized personalities in the world.

Hawking reportedly passed away due to a chest infection, something he suffered from every year.