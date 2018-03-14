Renowned Scientist Stephen Hawking Dead Aged 76

The author of The Theory of Everything has passed away from the world, his family confirms.

Stephen Hawking has passed away from the world at the age of 76, Daily Mail reports. The celebrated scientist took his last breath today, a spokesman for his family said.

Hawking was known for one of the most famous science books of all time, A Brief History of Time, which was the subject Oscar-winning film The Theory of Everything in 2014.

The theoretical physicist had amyotrophic lateral sclerosis for a long time. Hawking had to spend entire adult life in a wheelchair and paralyzed. However, the genius made extraordinary scientific contributions to the world.

Stephen William Hawking was born January 8, 1942, in Oxford, England. Hawking had two younger sisters and a brother.

In a statement Professor Hawking’s children, Lucy, Robert and Tim said: ‘We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today.

‘He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years.

‘His courage and persistence with his brilliance and humor inspired people across the world.

‘Stephen once said, “It would not be much of a universe if it wasn’t home to the people you love.” We will miss him forever.’

Hawking defied the standards of the medical science to reach his eighth decade despite suffering from such a rare disease. Nevertheless, the Englishman was forced to miss a scientific discussion to mark his 70th birthday in January 2012 because the scientist was released from a hospital only two days earlier.

Hawking was also known for his excellent sense of humor. In an interview with New Scientist magazine, Hawking told there was still one puzzle left for him. When asked what that was, he replied, “Women. They are a complete mystery.”

"I'm not afraid of death, but I'm in no hurry to die. I have so much I want to do first."#StephenHawking #RIP pic.twitter.com/BAkQ2oOZTl — The Contrarian (@ContrarianJHC) March 14, 2018

The famed scientist was married and divorced twice. His first life partner was Jane Wilde, a fellow student at Cambridge with whom Hawking lived for 28 years. After then, he tied the knots with his nurse, Elaine Mason, with whom Hawking spent his next 11 years.

Hawking fathered three children from his first marriage, Robert, Timothy, and Lucy.

Hawking, together with Roger Penrose, united Einstein’s theory of relativity with quantum theory to suggest that space and time would begin with the Big Bang and end in black holes. His major scientific work is also to discover that black holes are not entirely black while they emit radiation and they will eventually evaporate and disappear.

Fellow scientists praised Hawking for his contribution in the physics.

“His passing has left an intellectual vacuum in his wake,” said Neil deGrasse Tyson. “But it’s not empty. Think of it as a kind of vacuum energy permeating the fabric of spacetime that defies measure.”