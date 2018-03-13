Border Wall Prototypes Finally Revealed As Donald Trump Visits Mexico-U.S. Line

After more than a year in office, President Donald Trump has finally revealed what the U.S.-Mexico border wall may look like.

It was something that Donald Trump always said he would do if he became president of the United States, and it looks like it is finally going to happen. On Tuesday, Trump went to the line between the United States and Mexico to not only inspect things but to also introduce the world to the border wall prototypes. He said that it would be the “first line of defense” for the country and he finally showed everyone what they may look like.

On Tuesday afternoon, Trump arrived in California to look at numerous prototype designs for the border wall that is proposed to separate the two countries. As reported by the Los Angeles Times, it was his first visit to the state since taking office last year.

This visit to California comes just one week after the Trump administration decided to sue the state of California over immigration laws, as reported by the New York Times. Trump and the Department of Justice said that California was “obstructing federal immigration enforcement efforts” and filed the lawsuit.

Now, Trump arrived in the most populous state in the country and looked at prototypes for what the proposed border wall may look like. As many have already said on social media, they look just like many expected.

If we don’t have a wall system, we’re not going to have a country. Congress must fund the BORDER WALL & prohibit grants to sanctuary jurisdictions that threaten the security of our country & the people of our country. We must enforce our laws & protect our people! #BuildTheWall pic.twitter.com/NGqNueukvj — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2018

Donald Trump is determined at keeping those who are not legal American citizens from entering the country unless they do it the correct way. While speaking alongside the prototypes for the border walls, Trump said that they needed to be tall so they can keep out those who are like “professional mountain climbers.”

California’s sanctuary policies are illegal and unconstitutional and put the safety and security of our entire nation at risk. Thousands of dangerous & violent criminal aliens are released as a result of sanctuary policies, set free to prey on innocent Americans. THIS MUST STOP! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2018

As protesters stood around and shouted that they didn’t want the walls between the U.S. and Mexico, Trump continued to detail just how the walls will work. He was heading to a fundraiser later on Tuesday at which he hoped to raise around $5 million.

The border wall prototypes were built by six companies chosen to create eight versions of what the finished product may look like. They were all completed in October of 2017 and are made of various materials. Four of them are created of solid concrete.

Donald Trump and the White House have asked for $18 billion in government funds to build the U.S.-Mexico border wall, but it has not yet been granted and approved. For now, the border wall is not at the step of being built, but the prototypes bring it that much closer to separating the two countries.