‘Bold And Beautiful’ Star Linsey Godfrey Keeps Busy Off-Screen, Return As Caroline Has Fans Wanting Updates

Linsey Godfrey is briefly reprising her role as Caroline Spencer on 'The Bold and the Beautiful' and fans are anxious to know what else she's been up to lately.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers detail that Linsey Godfrey will be stepping back into her role as Caroline Spencer beginning with Tuesday’s episode and fans have definitely missed having her in the mix of things. It is not anticipated that Godfrey’s return will be all that long this time, although B&B viewers have been vocal in saying they want to see her back on the canvas regularly. What has Linsey been doing during her time away from the show?

Linsey Godfrey has been staying busy during her time away from Bold and Beautiful. She did acknowledge in the past that it wasn’t her choice to leave B&B, but her two brief returns have proven that she remains open to the idea of reprising the character of Caroline and that she has stayed on good terms with those behind the scenes. Godfrey has been working on some other projects, but it doesn’t look as if she’s snagged any new television gigs yet.

One of Linsey’s biggest projects post-Bold and Beautiful was getting certified as a Pilates instructor. Godfrey shared on Instagram that she is teaching a handful of fitness classes now, including Pilates and Piloxing, a class that’s a combination of Pilates and boxing. The actress notes that she is teaching in Burbank and she can also do private classes outside of a traditional studio. For those outside of the Los Angeles area, Godfrey notes that she also does Skype classes.

The Bold and Beautiful star spends a lot of time with her little girl Aleda, her daughter with former Young and Restless actor Robert Adamson. Godfrey is rocking a dark-hued hairdo these days, a big change from the blonde color that B&B viewers are used to seeing.

In addition to her Pilates work and a handful of skits and other videos she’s in on YouTube, Linsey has been trying out a bit of stand-up comedy. The actress gave the genre a shot in December and her followers think she’s got a knack for it.

Trader Joe’s love ❤️ A post shared by Linsey Godfrey (@ohmygodfrey) on Mar 1, 2018 at 4:07pm PST

Linsey is still working in front of the camera as well. She noted in December that she was filming a movie called Deadly Runway and she explained that it was about a photographer named Jennifer who started teaching and became obsessed with a student. Godfrey’s IMDb page notes that she’s also working on a short titled Our Last Day as Children. This project is being directed by her ex Adamson, who also stars in the short.

Lesli Kay, who previously starred as Felicia Forrester on Bold and Beautiful as well as Molly on As the World Turns just tweeted that she’s been working with Godfrey on a movie as well. It doesn’t look as if either actress has shared details on the project, but B&B fans will definitely want to stay tuned for the scoop on this one.

Fans will be anxious for Bold and Beautiful spoilers regarding Caroline’s return this week, as the buzz is that it’s related to Thomas’ return and the drama orchestrated by Bill to drive Thomas and Sally apart. It doesn’t sound as if Linsey Godfrey’s return to B&B will necessarily last for long, so fans of the actress will want to stay tuned to her social media pages for updates on her other projects and they hope that she’ll got big things in the works.