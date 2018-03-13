Rick Saccone says that everyone who opposes him is full of hate for the United States.

Voters in Western Pennsylvania are heading to the polls today for a special election in Pennsylvania District 18. Conor Lamb is the Democrat challenging Republican Rick Saccone for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Both men are vying for the seat of former U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy in a region that went heavily for Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

Trump has been stumping heavily for Rick Saccone to stave off the blue wave that some are anticipating, as the president’s low approval numbers could turn red states blue across the country.

Candidate Rick Saccone Believes Democrats Hate Trump, God, And The United States

According to the Daily Beast, instead of embracing all voters, Rick Saccone had a rally last night in which he said that if you aren’t with him, you are against God and country.

“They’re energized for hate for our president. Many of them have a hatred for our country. I’ll tell you some more—my wife and I saw it again today—they have a hatred for God.”

The speech was perhaps in response to recent polls showing that Rick Saccone was trailing Conor Lamb, whom Donald Trump called “Lamb the sham” over the weekend. Donald Trump Jr. attended the rally and spoke on behalf of candidate Rick Saccone.

“We need guys like Rick Saccone to be in there fighting with my father,” Trump Jr. said.

Rick Saccone: The Left Has a Hatred for our President, Country and God – https://t.co/yJ3twFhXfn #OANN pic.twitter.com/AFkcaN8Cm1 — One America News (@OANN) March 13, 2018

Both Donald Trump And Donald Trump Jr. Have Stumped For Rick Saccone

Rick Saccone and Donald Trump Jr. spoke at a rally Monday night at a local volunteer fire department in Blaine Hill, Pennsylvania, Roll Call reports. The theme of the speech was to get energized against Democrats and the Democratic Party.

“They say the other side is energized. Let me tell you, they’re energized for hate for our president. They have a hatred for our president,” Saccone remarked.

This race is attracting outside attention and outside money, as it is a district that Donald Trump carried by 20 points back in 2016. Democrats are trying to use Trump’s poll numbers to show that tides have turned with a Saccone loss, and Republicans are attempting to demonstrate that things are just fine in the Trump administration.

Democrats Hate America, Trump, and God, Rick Saccone Says https://t.co/aYnAbBpvYw DO NOT HATE AMERICA AND GOD—–ONLY TRUMP! — verna schertz (@vernaschertz) March 13, 2018

Conor Lamb Wants To Work For Both Parties While Rick Saccone Says He Wants To Be A Trump Wingman

The strangest part of this whole election, with all of its money and attention, is the fact that the district Saccone and Lamb are competing to represent likely won’t exist come November 2018 due to a Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling on district lines.

Conor Lamb has argued that he wants to go to Washington to represent both sides of the aisle for the “betterment” of the district. Saccone has said that he looks forward to being a Trump wingman in Congress.