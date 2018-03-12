Scott Baio’s Wife Renee Diagnosed With Microvascular Brain Disease

Scott Baio's wife Renee recently revealed on Twitter that she is battling Microvascular Brain Disease.

According to Us Weekly, this isn’t the first time Renee has been faced with a health battle. The former stuntwoman was previously diagnosed as being in the early stages of breast cancer, and later underwent three separate, successful lumpectomies. In 2014, after suffering from severe migraines, Renee, who was 42 at the time, was diagnosed with two meningioma brain tumors. While you would think Renee had been given her fair share of health scares, she was diagnosed with Microvascular Brain Disease four months ago. She revealed her diagnosis to her followers on Twitter on Saturday, March 10.

According to Healthline,Microvascular Brain Disease, also known as Microvascular Ischemic Disease, refers to changes in the small blood vessels in the brain which can damage the brain’s white matter. White matter, according to WebMD, aides in your ability to solve problems and focus. It also plays an important role in a person’s mood and ability to walk and balance. Microvascular ischemic disease is very common in older adults, and if left untreated, can lead to a decline in mental state, strokes, walking and balance problems and dementia. The disease can be mild, moderate or severe and can display a variety of symptoms or none at all. Renee and Scott had been keeping her recent diagnosis under wraps until a Twitter user reached out to her to ask about her health on March 10.

When asked how she was doing “health-wise,” Renee wrote, “Besides having 2 meningioma tumors, in Oct 2017 I also learned I have Microvascular Brain Disease.”

Scott later re-tweeted his wife’s response and wrote, “Unfortunately, this is true. Renee is forever my rock, my life & my soulmate! Toughest person I know.”

In an interview with The Blast, Scott revealed that Renee had suffered a massive brain injury in 1992 after a jet ski accident. He said he wasn’t sure if the tumors and brain disease were related to her former injury.

Scott and Renee were married in 2007 and welcomed their daughter Bailey less than two months later. At the time, Bailey was falsely diagnosed with a metabolic disorder called GA-1, according to E! News. It took 10 weeks before they received the wonderful news that their daughter was perfectly healthy. The couple later founded the Bailey Baio Angel Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness to the importance of newborn screenings, and supporting children and families affected with GA1 and other OA’s. The foundation also works to establish legislation to help mandate the newborn screenings across all 50 states.