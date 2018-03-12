Juan Pablo Galavis Happily Hands ‘Worst Bachelor’ Title Over To Arie Luyendyk Jr Jr.

The former ‘Bachelor’ star says he feels bad for the race car driver, but admits Arie ‘smashed’ him when it comes to bad Bachelor behavior.

Juan Pablo Galavis has passed the “bad Bachelor” torch to Arie Luyendyk Jr. The former soccer player, who spent the last several years holding the title as the most hated Bachelor in the franchise’s history, revealed he feels bad for Arie, who proposed to, then dumped, Becca Kufrin as ABC’s cameras rolled during the Bachelor Season 22 finale. Arie’s on-camera change of tune, which occurred weeks after proposing to Becca in Peru, left Bachelor Nation appalled. Luyendyk went on to propose to his runner-up, Lauren Burnham, during the live After the Final Rose follow-up show.

Now, Juan Pablo, who headlined the 18th season of the ABC reality show, is speaking out about losing a title that no Bachelor star wants to have.

Galavis told Entertainment Tonight of Arie Luyendyk Jr., “You know, I feel bad for him. “Because at the end of the day… you just get to be with that person for [around] 40 hours, so you don’t know them that well…If he followed his heart and the other one was the girl, I guess it’s right.”

Juan Pablo shared a similar sentiment shortly after Arie’s Bachelor finale aired.

Last week, as Bachelor Nation went crazy over Arie’s ill-timed switcharoo, Galavis took to Twitter to write, ‘Wow…Feel bad for HIM, People STILL don’t understand that we SPEND only like 40 hours total with EACH of the final 3 contestants.”

Has Arie Luyendyk Jr. dethroned Juan Pablo Galavis as the most controversial #Bachelor of all time? https://t.co/zqhmuDwBgq pic.twitter.com/7shzWtMgyM — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 12, 2018

Juan Pablo Galavis may have shown some sympathy over Arie’s conflict, but he thinks rumors that the race car driver dumped Sydney Stempfley, his girlfriend of one year, for the chance to compete on the ABC dating show is reason enough to make him the worst Bachelor ever.

Juan Pablo told ET that Arie Luyendyk Jr. didn’t just steal his bad Bachelor crown, “He smashed me!”

Indeed, even fellow Bachelor alums, such as Tanner Tolbert, who met and married his wife Jade Roper on The Bachelor spinoff Bachelor in Paradise, hit social media to write, “And I thought Arie was boring??? This dude out here making Juan Pablo look like Mother Teresa.”

Four years ago, Juan Pablo Galavis was under fire when he chose Nikki Ferrell as his final lady but didn’t propose to her. By the time they got to the After the Final Rose special, Galavis still couldn’t even say “I love you” to Nikki, much to Bachelor fans’ annoyance. After a seven-month courtship, Juan Pablo and Nikki split for good. The former Bachelor star married model Osmariel Villalobos last summer.

