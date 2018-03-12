Khloe Kardashian Wants Tristan Thompson’s Son To Come Live With Them, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

Khloe Kardashian has big plans for her family with Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are set to welcome their first child together any day now, but Khloe allegedly has another baby on her mind. Kardashian has reportedly been wanting to spend more time with Tristan’s oldest child, son Prince, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

According to a March 10 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian wants to be a big, happy family with Tristan, Prince, and her new little bundle of joy. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star allegedly wants little Prince to come live with her and Tristan Thompson when their new child arrives.

Sources reveal that Khloe Kardashian knows how important a family relationship can be, especially when it comes to siblings. Khloe herself has four sisters, Kourtney, Kim, Kylie, and Kendall, and one brother, Rob, whom she is very close with. Now, Kardashian wants her unborn daughter to have a close relationship with her brother as well. Once the baby is born, Khloe is allegedly hopeful that she’ll get to spend more time with little Prince, who turned 1-year-old in December.

The insider also reveals that Khloe Kardashian is very serious about her daughter and Tristan Thompson’s son getting to spend as much time together as possible. In fact, Khloe has allegedly been pushing Tristan to figure out a better custody arrangement so that little Prince can spend more time with them and his soon-t0-be born little sister.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson recently celebrated a baby shower in honor of their daughter, who is due any day now. The couple went all out with pink balloons and were surrounded by their closest friends and family members for the special occasion. However, having a girl wasn’t the most exciting news to Khloe, who has believed throughout her entire pregnancy that she would be having a baby boy. Cameras caught Khloe’s reaction to the news that she would be having a girl, and she was stunned. Kardashian planned on having a boy and even revealed that she would name him Tristan Thompson Jr.

However, Khloe Kardashian isn’t planning to stop at just one child. In fact, insiders reveal that Kardashian wants to have “many” children and that she sees no reason why Tristan Thompson’s oldest son, Prince, shouldn’t be apart of the family dynamic.