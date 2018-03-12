Church Of Scientology Launches Its Own TV Network

The church with a celebrity following is finally going to have its own channel.

“It’s TIME for us to tell OUR story,” the Church of Scientology tweeted on Sunday, as the group announced that it will be launching its own TV channel. The controversial religion, despite having a huge celebrity following, has received a lot of criticism and has also been a target for alleged abuse and harassment stories. Perhaps its biggest critic is actress and former member Leah Remini, who exposes unsettling things about the religion in her show, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath. With its own TV network, Scientology finally has an avenue to tell its own truth.

According to the church’s tweet, the Scientology Network will debut on Monday, March 12, 8 p.m. Eastern Time. It will be available on DirecTV, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iTunes, Chromecast, and Google Play. USA Today reported that among the shows viewers will be able to watch are: Meet A Scientologist, Voices for Humanity, and L. Ron Hubbard: In His Own Voice.

Along with the announcement, the Scientology Network also released a 30-second promotional video that teases its programming.

“The only thing more interesting than what you’ve heard is what you haven’t,” the promo promises.

It then goes on to show a montage of Scientology’s facilities and short testimonies of its members. The clip also highlights the e-meter, a “cutting edge spiritual technology.” According to Scientology’s website, the electronic device is used by “auditors” on members so they could attain “spiritual awareness.”

three, two, one…HELLO WORLD, and greetings from Scientology Media Productions in Hollywood, CA! It's TIME for us to tell OUR story… WELCOME to the SCIENTOLOGY NETWORK countdown to launch! pic.twitter.com/PCPaaW9M7c — Scientology Network (@ScientologyTV) March 11, 2018

“It’s actually making a difference in the world, that’s what it’s all about,” a member’s voiceover concludes the promo video.

While a new network is certainly a huge investment, it is also a big marketing opportunity. Recently, Scientology has been trying to get the public to understand its beliefs through their ad campaigns. The Inquisitr previously reported that in the recently concluded Super Bowl in February, the controversial church ran an expensive 30-second ad enticing viewers to know more about the religion. It had the same “Curious?” tagline as the Scientology Network’s latest teaser.

Actor John Travolta (middle) with his wife Kelly Preston and musician Isaac Hayes at the 76th anniversary of the Church of Scientology in 2003. Mark Mainz / Getty Images

The Church of Scientology has a string of Hollywood A-listers as its members, including Tom Cruise, John Travolta, and Elisabeth Moss. However, according to the Hollywood Reporter, it is still unclear if these celebrities will have their own shows or appear in the new channel.