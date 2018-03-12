Selena Gomez Is Not On A Break With Justin Bieber Because She Wants ‘Me Time,’ ‘Gossip Cop’ Reportts

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber’s relationship has always been tabloid fodder but now there’s a new rumor about them that’s been published by an online tabloid. Hollywood Life has reported that Selena Gomez has temporarily parted ways with Bieber because she wants to have some “me time.” They also claim that the “Bad Liar” singer wants to mend the relationship with her mom, Mandy Teefy, which had been strained by Selena’s reunion with Bieber.

“It’s been pretty full on and intense between them recently, and Selena just wants to chill for a bit,” an alleged source told Hollywood Life. “Selena definitely isn’t finished with Justin though, or even over him, she still loves him with all her heart—she just needs a little ‘me’ time, to help get her head together.”

But celebrity rumor watchdog, Gossip Cop, is on the case and they say that this story about Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez is untrue. They accuse Hollywood Life of using previously reported information from more credible sources like People Magazine to piece together a fabricated story. They also claim that the tabloid had used some of their original reporting, an exclusive interview with Mandy Teefy to try to beef up their story.

Justin Bieber + Selena Gomez are on a break again and I'm not sure my heart can take it: https://t.co/38O3VhK465 ???? pic.twitter.com/nb9Bzsyk4C — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) March 8, 2018

Gossip Cop also points out that they have previously made up stories about Gomez’s plans to celebrate Thanksgiving and Christmas together. But it was soon revealed that Justin and Selena spent those holidays apart, disproving Hollywood Life’s stories. Gossip Cop notes that given their history of debunked stories, there’s no reason to believe this new story about Selena Gomez taking a break from Justin so that she could have some “me time.”

So, why did Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez decide to take a break? We’ll probably never know for sure unless one of them gives a tell-all interview about their relationship. But a source told People Magazine that Bieber and Gomez were not “getting along” so they decided to spend some time away from each other. The source insisted that it doesn’t seem to be that “big of a deal” and that they will more than likely be back together soon. Another source told People that they never really got back together in the first place.

According to People, Selena and Justin attended the same church service recently but they did not sit together, which is probably the best hint as to the status of their relationship.