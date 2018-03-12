Maxine Waters: If Mueller Doesn’t Get Trump, Stormy Daniels Will

The Democratic representative also called Trump "Con Man Don."

After President Donald Trump took a jab at Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), calling her “low IQ” in a Saturday night speech, the Democratic representative hit back by saying that the president is going down, and that it might be adult film star Stormy Daniels who does him in.

“[T]his business about Stormy is not going to go away,” Waters told MSNBC‘s Joy-Ann Reid during Sunday’s AM Joy.

According to the California congresswoman, who has long called for the president’s impeachment, Trump’s fall is inevitable. She also said that if Special Counsel Robert Mueller doesn’t bring the president down with his Russia probe, then it will be Stormy Daniels, the adult film actress with whom Trump allegedly had an affair, who will.

“If for some reason Mueller does not get him, Stormy will. So we know that this is going to go on.”

Last week, Stormy Daniels filed a civil lawsuit alleging that the “hush” agreement she signed is null and void because the president never signed it. According to USA Today, Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, signed a nondisclosure agreement with Michael Cohen, Trump’s longtime personal lawyer, just days before the 2016 elections. In February, Cohen told the New York Times that he had paid Daniels $130,000 out of his own pocket and that he had not been reimbursed by the Trump Organization or the Trump campaign.

For porn star Stormy Daniels, controversy blows up into a club scene bonanza https://t.co/a0SKoZVEXC pic.twitter.com/YYQZaM2GoT — CNN (@CNN) March 12, 2018

After Cohen’s statement was released, In Touch published an exclusive 2011 interview with Daniels in which she claimed to have had a sexual encounter with Donald Trump a year after he married Melania. The outlet noted that the adult film star took and passed a polygraph test after the interview and that her story was backed by her ex-husband and a friend, both of whom also passed lie detector tests.

Meanwhile, Rep. Maxine Waters has been one of the most vocal of Trump’s opponents and was among the House Democrats who voted in favor of launching impeachment proceedings against the president in December, 2017.

The Hill reports that on Saturday, Trump went after Waters, calling her a “low IQ individual” during a campaign rally for House candidate Rick Saccone in Pennsylvania. This isn’t the first time the president has challenged an opponent’s intelligence. Last year, Forbes reported that Trump offered to “compare IQ tests” with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson after the latter allegedly called him a “moron.”

On Sunday, Waters told MSNBC that Trump is a “con man” and that he likes to attack others to divert attention from himself.

“He is expert at name-calling,” she said.

“This is not only typical of him, this is what this con man does. He diverts attention from himself by attacking others.”

Despite these attacks, Waters promised that she would continue speaking out against Trump.

“I’m not gonna run from it, I’m not intimidated by him, and so he can keep calling names,” the Democratic representative said. “I’ve got plenty for him. As a matter of fact, everybody knows he’s a con man, he’s been a con man all of his life.”