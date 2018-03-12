‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Ava Begins To Question Nelle, Nina Piqued By Peter’s Interest In Nathan’s Wife

Nelle will continue to cause issues in 'GH,' but her plans might not be effective enough to take out Carly.

General Hospital spoilers tease that Nelle (Chloe Lanier) will not be deterred. She will continue with her scheme to take out Carly (Laura Wright). However, the people surrounding her will start feeling that what she is doing is just too much.

Soap Hub spoilers reveal some teasers on what’s going down on Port Charles for the next two weeks.

Ava Grows A Conscience?

Next week, General Hospital spoilers reveal that Nelle will move into the Quartermaine mansion, much to Carly’s infuriation. Nelle teaming up with Monica, who hates Carly too, means waging war against the Corinthos household’s matriarch. While Nelle tries to win people to her side, Carly will caution them to tread carefully where Nelle is concerned.

General Hospital spoilers suggest that Nelle will show her maternal side. She has a baby on the way, and Carly threatens everything dear to her, including her relationship with Michael. Speaking of Michael, he will finally talk to his mother on Friday, March 16. Spoilers suggest he will confide something, and it might involve Nelle. From the looks of it, Jason’s (Steve Burton) words might have affected him.

During the week of March 19, spoilers suggest that Ava will start to question Nelle’s actions. The bad girl in town has a beef against the Corinthos family, but she is beginning to think that her new ally is taking things too far. It seems like Nelle’s schemes will start to bother Ava, or, perhaps, Ava starts developing a conscience.

Nelle will continue to soldier on, and she will pull another bold move. Whether she succeeds or not remains to be seen, but Carly is not someone who will go down without a fight. Plus, a lot of people will have Carly’s back.

Peter Bothers Nina

Faison’s child, Peter (Wes Ramsey), will have a tough time dealing with the possibility that his father passed on a dreaded genetic disease. However, it appears that he will have nothing to worry about. Of course, he needs to disclose the truth to Griffin, who will be tied under the confidentiality agreement between a doctor and his patient.

Diseases aside, General Hospital spoilers reveal that Nina will start to feel bothered by Peter’s actions toward Maxie (Kirsten Storms). She doesn’t like how much the new guy in town pays attention to Nathan’s wife. Aside from being irked, Nina and Maxie will receive good news next week.

In other General Hospital spoilers, there will be much going on in town. Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) will deal with Finn (Michael Easton) and Julian’s (William DeVry) argument.