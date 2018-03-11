Elizabeth Warren: ‘I’m Not Running For President Against Trump In 2020’

The senator is apparently unwilling to take a DNA test to resolve the controversy over her Native American ancestry.

In several television appearances this morning, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, the Massachusetts Democrat, claimed that she would not seek the presidency in 2020. She did, however, dodge a question from Meet the Press host Chuck Todd as to whether she will serve a full term on Capitol Hill if she is reelected this year.

In the interview, she also notably told Todd, when he further pressed her about her political future, that she has “no intention” of running for president, The Hill reported. See video clip embedded below.

A state newspaper which endorsed Warren’s run for the Senate six years ago, the Berkshire Eagle, has called upon Warren to take a DNA test to prove her Native American ancestry and settle a controversy once and for all. On Fox News Sunday, Warren did not respond to that request directly, insisting — as she has done before — that her mother was part Native American, adding that the heritage is “a part of who I am and nobody’s going to take that part away,” the New York Post reported.

In her run for the U.S. Senate six years ago, Elizabeth Warren maintained that she was 1/32 Cherokee based on the above-referenced Oklahoma family folklore. No formal corroboration of this claim’s validity has ever emerged, however. There are persistent allegations that Warren nonetheless used her “minority” status to obtain prestigious law teaching positions at several Ivy League universities under affirmative action, which she denies.

As recently as last night’s rally in Pennsylvania, President Donald Trump has mocked Warren, a vocal Trump foe, over these allegations with the nickname “Pocahontas,” which is a racial slur, his critics have argued.

Parenthetically, history has shown that politicians often have denied aspirations for higher office right up until the moment that they decide to run for that higher office.

#BREAKING: Elizabeth Warren says she is not running for president https://t.co/U51lfwakpc pic.twitter.com/56ieeiOasa — The Hill (@thehill) March 11, 2018

Cherokee genealogist Twila Barnes asserted in 2012 that no authentication existed for Warren’s purported Native American heritage. “Cherokee genealogists have traced Warren’s family tree and found no evidence to support her claim of minority status,” the Daily Caller added.

Cherokee activist Rebecca Nagle has called upon the senator several times to take responsibility for cultural misappropriation.

Both Harvard and the University of Pennsylvania reportedly listed Elizabeth Warren as Native American when she worked there, but according to Boston Herald columnist and radio talk show host Howie Carr, neither institution has been willing to release the original employment application materials that she submitted, Fox News reported.

Carr said the following about Elizabeth Warren,

“She’s almost 70 years old, and she’s been a white woman basically for all but nine of these years, from 1986 to 1995, and those were the years in which she got the two tenured professorships.”

In May 2012, The Atlantic declared in a detailed story that based on genealogical evidence; Warren was not eligible for membership in one of any three Cherokee tribes recognized by the U.S. government. The news outlet concluded, however, that U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren never benefited in her professional career from claiming that heritage.