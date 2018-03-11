‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Shocking Confession At Gabi’s Trial Leads To Courtroom Chaos

During Gabi's trial for Andre DiMera's murder, an unexpected Salemite will make a shocking confession. As a result, chaos erupts in the courtroom.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers two weeks ahead reveal that Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) goes to trial. During the week of March 19, an unexpected person will make a shocking confession. It happens during the murder trial, which causes a chaotic commotion in the courtroom. Find out who makes the surprising confession.

Gabi’s Trial Begins

As the Inquistr previously reported, Gabi’s trial begins next week, and she could lose her freedom. If convicted of Andre’s murder, the fashionista will lose everything, including her daughter, Ari. There is some strong evidence against her and the situation looks bleak. However, fans know that Gabi is innocent. She Knows posted DOOL spoilers that tease to expect courtroom chaos.

Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) and Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) are committed to finding out the truth. Even Lani Price (Sal Stowers) has joined the search for who killed Andre DiMera on Days Of Our Lives. Spoilers confirmed Lani was forced to arrest Gabi after catching her disposing of evidence. There was no evil intent on Gabi’s part. She just went into a panic.

Lani Causes Courtroom Chaos

The fact that Lani made the arrest is interesting. This same Salem detective is the one who makes the courtroom confession.

What Is Lani’s Confession On ‘Days Of Our Lives?’

Days Of Our Lives spoilers don’t reveal details about the confession. Even though many assume she admits to killing Andre DiMera, there is another possibility.

The weight of the paternity secret is becoming too much for Lani. She was in the hospital for pregnancy pains that may be from stress. She is having nightmares and feels guilty for lying to everyone. JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) is excited about being a dad. However, fans can’t help but notice the sad and guilty look on Lani’s face.

Plus, there is the issue of Valerie Grant (Vanessa Williams). The heart specialist is pushing Lani to tell the truth. As each week passes, Valerie is getting more intense. In fact, things come to a head between Valerie and JJ this week over her negative attitude toward Lani. Valerie tells JJ he shouldn’t marry Lani until after the baby is born.

Gabi’s Gut Instinct

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Lani’s confession may come at an awkward time. Gabi knows that Eli and Lani slept together. Even though she questioned them both about Lani’s baby, she was fed lies.

Actress Sal Stowers told Soap Opera Digest that Gabi is a smart woman and knows she isn’t getting the complete truth. She is close to JJ and won’t like that he is being kept in the dark about such an important matter.

Perhaps Gabi uses non-verbal signs to compel Lani to tell the truth. The pregnant detective is already under stress and feels intense guilt. It won’t take much more to cause her to unravel. In fact, Sal Stowers told the publication that the paternity secret is “messing with Lani’s mind.”

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.