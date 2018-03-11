Laura Cuenca: Instagram Model Seen In Notorious Video With Odell Beckham Jr. Speaks About The Controversy

The video could hurt Beckham's chances of signing a mega-contract, player agent shares with 'New York Post.'

Laura Cuenca has been identified as the woman seen next to Odell Beckham Jr. in a controversial leaked video, and now the French Instagram model has opened up about the allegations that the two were using illicit drugs in the clip.

On Friday, a video was leaked showing the NFL star laying in bed with the then-unidentified woman. In the video, Beckham held a brown cigarette or cigar while the woman appeared to be lining up a white powder, leading to speculation that the two were using drugs. Beckham has not spoken about the video, but now Cuenca is opening up about it.

Speaking through an Instagram message to the New York Post, Cuenca said the two met at a nightclub in Paris on March 8 and ended up going back to a hotel room. But as to the allegations that the two were using drugs, Cuenca said she did not remember all the details of the encounter.

“I do not remember all of the evening, only that we met in a bar and then found ourselves at a hotel and we had passed the night together,” Cuenca wrote in her native French in a message to the New York Post.

But she had more to say in an exchange with the New York Daily News, insisting that Beckham did not take any drugs during the evening.

As the report noted, Beckham was confirmed to be in Paris in early March and uploaded some pictures from the trip to his Instagram page. The clip led to a surge in interest for pictures of Laura Cuenca, and on Saturday her Instagram page was turned to private.

Video surfaces of Odell Beckham Jr. on Snapchat involving suspicious substances. https://t.co/wvcMd9Sxhw — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) March 10, 2018

A representative for the New York Giants said on Friday that the organization was aware of the video but had no comment, though there is already speculation that it could hurt Odell Beckham Jr. The wide receiver has been known for a spate of both on- and off-field issues and was not in the best graces of the organization even before the leaked video, and now an agent tells the New York Post that his chances of signing a mega-contract could be impacted.

“This is something,” the unnamed agent told the news outlet. “You’re pulling your hair out. If you’re the agent you’re saying ‘What are you doing to yourself, it’s like you’re destroying your reputation.”’

The upcoming season was seen as something of a reset for the wide receiver, with new head coach Pat Shurmur giving him a chance at a fresh start and a chance to show his off-field leadership. That could be in jeopardy now if Beckham would face league discipline for the video.

Odell Beckham Jr. appeared to make a veiled reference to the leaked video this weekend, saying on Twitter that “old news still makes a good story…I guess.”