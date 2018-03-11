Inside Khloe Kardashian’s Lavish Baby Shower: Balloons, Flowers, Topiaries, And Star-Studded Guest List

The pregnant reality star went all out in celebrating her swanky baby shower!

Khloe Kardashian is one loved mommy-to-be! The 33-year-old reality star, who is currently eight months pregnant with her first child, had her baby shower on Saturday, March 10. Khloe and her famous family shared snippets of the affair on social media–and every detail of the party is insanely gorgeous!

The all-pink shower for Khloe’s baby girl obviously had a magical animal-land theme going on. There were floor-to-ceiling flowers, thousands of pink balloons, unicorn cakes, and animal topiaries! According to E! News, guests were seated at a giant round table with pink-on-pink place settings. They were treated to champagne, strawberries, and hors d’oeuvres.

To add a personal touch, there were huge giraffe stuffed toys in honor of Khloe’s beloved stuffed animal Henry. In one corner of the room, there was a neon sign that read “Baby Thompson.” Khloe described her baby shower as “unbelievable.” The lavish party was reportedly organized by celebrity party planner Mindy Weiss and held at the Grand Ballroom of Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles.

“They went all out for the shower with no expense spared and it’s turned out to be stunning and gorgeous,” a source told E!.

“The shower is very pink with thousands of pink flowers everywhere, including hundreds of stems hanging from the ceiling that create an amazing first impression as guests walk in.”

Khloe looked super glowing and happy in her bejeweled slip dress and oversized blush coat. Her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, was in town and reportedly came to the party about one hour after it started. Other famous guests included celebrity correspondent Maria Menounos, jeweler Lorraine Schwartz, and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

Of course, the baby shower was a family affair and Khloe’s loving family members all showed up. Kris Jenner, who will be welcoming her ninth grandchild, gave a toast in honor of her daughter. Kim and Kourtney came with their kids.

Even Kylie Jenner, who gave birth to baby Stormi only last month, also came to show her love for Khloe. The lip-kit mogul shared a sweet photo of Khloe’s baby bump on Snapchat with the caption, “I can’t wait to meet you, baby.”

After months of speculation, Khloe announced her pregnancy last December. The Revenge Body star has been very open about her fertility struggles in the past and welcomed her baby news with excitement. She called the pregnancy her “greatest dream realized.”

“My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient.”

In the finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 14, Khloe revealed that she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting a baby girl.